Go Buzz Me Launches New Marketplace Features to Facilitate Buying and Selling Investment Opportunities
Go Buzz Me leverages its technology-driven platform to connect entrepreneurs, professionals, small businesses, and investors locally and globally.
Toronto, Canada, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Go Buzz Me, the social entrepreneurs/professionals network platform, announced an update to their marketplace today. Now, users can easily buy and sell investment opportunities, businesses, real estate, websites, domain names, apps, or assets at Go Buzz Me Marketplace.
"We wanted to create a way for our users to discover and take advantage of investment opportunities quickly and securely," says Erezziko, founder of Go Buzz Me. "This new update gives our users the ability to post, buy and sell services and assets all within our secure network."
The update also adds new features to post and find opportunities to collaborate with entrepreneurs and professionals both locally and worldwide. Go Buzz Me will also introduce a messaging feature, allowing users to chat with other entrepreneurs and professionals in the network.
Go Buzz Me is a simple, powerful, and secure network platform designed for entrepreneurs and professionals. With the new Marketplace update, users can now access services to create new connection opportunities or discover profitable investment opportunities.
For those interested in using Go Buzz Me, the service is free to join and offers a secure way to stay connected with people all over the world. To find out more information, visit the website at GoBuzzMe.com.
Erezziko Domb
416-837-8505
gobuzzme.com
Go Buzz Me is free to use and open for everyone. For more information about the features of Go Buzz Me, visit goBuzzMe.com.
