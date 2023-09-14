ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Ethernet Total Solution at IAS 2023
ASIX to showcase their latest AXM57104 TSN Development Platform & AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway over TSN total solution, AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution, as well as various EtherCAT slave typical application scenarios at IAS 2023 in Shanghai.
Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ASIX Electronics Corporation (TWSE:3169) is actively committed to the development of the latest industrial Ethernet technology solutions and has successfully launched a series of industrial Ethernet chip solutions, including EtherCAT slave controllers/microcontrollers, Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) development platform, and ASIX’s proprietary IO-Link master and device software stacks. These solutions provide excellent choices for enterprises aiming to achieve smart factory production automation transformation.
To showcase their latest achievements in the development of industrial Ethernet technology solutions, ASIX is set to participate in the "23rd China International Industry Fair (CIIF) - Industrial Automation Show (IAS 2023)" and will showcase their latest AXM57104 TSN Development Platform & AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway over TSN total solution, AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution, as well as various EtherCAT slave typical application scenarios.
James Chan, President of ASIX Electronics Corp., said, "ASIX Electronics is actively investing in innovative research and development of the latest industrial Ethernet chip technologies, including TSN, EtherCAT, and IO-Link, which provide the real-time synchronization and reliability required smart manufacturing and automation-related fields. Our goal is to provide customers with highly efficient, integrated, and cost-effective networking solutions to meet the diverse needs of the industrial IoT market.”
During this exhibition, ASIX will particularly highlight their "AXM57104 TSN Development Platform & AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway over TSN total solution." This solution utilizes the TSN 802.1Qbv Time-Aware Shaper (TAS) functionality to divide the TSN network bandwidth into 6 time slices and allocate 3 dedicated time slices for EtherCAT fieldbus communication to realize deterministic and real-time communication on EtherCAT network. This allows the integration of real-time operational technology (OT) and non-real-time information technology (IT) within a single network, enabling the creation of an efficient and flexible smart factory automation environment. The AXM57104 TSN Development Platform supports various advanced TSN features compliant with IEEE standards, including IEEE 802.1AS-Rev/AS, 1588V2, 802.1Qav, 802.1Qbu, 802.1Qbv, and 802.1CB. Additionally, the AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway solution incorporates ASIX's proprietary IO-Link master software stack, designed to support up to 16 IO-Link gateways, each with the capability to manage up to 8 IO-Link devices.
ASIX will also showcase the "AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution" at IAS 2023, which supports the external forces-assisted controller for realizing the collaborative robot functionalities. By detecting abnormal torque output, it can determine sudden external collision events and stop the robot arm's operation to ensure operator safety and implement collision protection for collaborative robot arms. This solution uses the AxRobot servo drive modular design with the AX58200 EtherCAT slave controller SoC, effectively reducing the space required for motor driver boards in each robot arm joint, lowering the hardware design cost of robot arm joints. In addition, the use of EtherCAT’s daisy-chained network topology simplifies network communication connections between robot arm joints, reducing the complexity of internal wiring configuration and, in turn, reducing the cost and difficulty of maintaining robot arm equipment.
You are cordially invited to visit the ASIX exhibition booth (Booth No. 6.1H-A066) at the "23rd China International Industry Fair (CIIF) - Industrial Automation Show (IAS 2023)" from September 19 to September 23, 2023, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. Their expert team will be on hand to present their latest industrial Ethernet technology solutions, including TSN, EtherCAT, and IO-Link. They look forward to meeting you at the ASIX booth. For more information about ASIX products, please feel free to contact the sales team at sales@asix.com.tw or visit their official website at https://www.asix.com.tw/.
