AV LINK Debuts WUH-3MLCU to Expand 4K/60Hz HDMI Extender Family
New Taipei, Taiwan, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AV LINK launched the new WUH-3MLCU wall-plate extender, expanding the product line of 4K/60Hz HDMI extenders. The 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 HDBaseT™ 3.0 HDMIand USB-C extender enables switching between USB-C and HDMI video sources with the WUH-3MLCU (Transmitter) and transports the video stream to the HDBaseT™equipment (Receiver).
The WUH-3MLCU wall-plate extender also provides a USB-B (USB 2.0) connector to connect a desk computer (USB Host) for the remote control. The WUH-3MLCU wall-plate extender offers integrator-friendly and dependable options for extending 4K/60Hz AV signals to 40 meters, building on AV LINK's deep expertise in 4K and 8K technologies.
Every product in the 4K/60Hz HDMI extender family offers versatile installation choices for commercial applications ranging from conference rooms and schools to long-distance video delivery. The whole HDBaseT™ product family consists of:
-WUH-3MLCU: The 40m 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 HDBaseT™ 3.0 HDMI & USB-C wall-plate extender
-HDM-3EXCU: The 100m 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 and 8K/30Hz 4:2:0 HDBaseT™ 3.0 HDMI & USB 2.0 extender
-HDM-3MXC: The 40m 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 and 8K/30Hz 4:2:0 HDMI extender
-HDM-3MXCU: The 40m 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 and 8K/30Hz 4:2:0 HDMI & USB 2.0 extender
-HDM-EXC: The 100m 4K/60Hz 4:2:0 and 4K/30Hz 4:4:4 HDMI extender
-HDM-SXC: The 70m 4K/60Hz 4:2:0 and 4K/30Hz 4:4:4 HDMI extender
About AV LINK
Since 1988, AV LINK has been a professional provider in the Pro AV industry with expertise in 4K and 8K video processing algorithms driven by FPGA. With Taiwan-made, high-quality technologies, AV LINK has provided different types of solutions in the industry.
