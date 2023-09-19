Capital Area Transit System (CATS) Expands Its Green Fleet with Six New BYD | RIDE Buses
Baton Rouge, LA, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CATS, the Capital Area Transit System in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, welcomed six innovative BYD | RIDE zero-emission buses to its fleet. With the latest delivery, CATS will soon be operating a total of 15 battery electric BYD | RIDE buses, strengthening its commitment to environmentally friendly public transportation.
Dedicated to connecting passengers to what matters and going the “Extra Mile” to prioritize safety and security on its 23 bus routes, CATS prioritizes accessibility for all its passengers. Ensuring compliance with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, all CATS buses come equipped with wheelchair lifts and various features designed to accommodate passengers with disabilities.
“We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with the Capital Area Transit System,” said Patrick Duan, Senior Vice President of BYD | RIDE. “With these repeat orders and their ongoing support, we are eager to continue providing sustainable transportation solutions to Baton Rouge.”
The newly acquired K7MER buses feature industry-leading battery technology and offer two ADA wheelchair-complaint positions. These 30-foot electric buses have a seating capacity of up to 20 passengers and a working range of up to 196 miles.
"CATS is excited to make good on our commitment to a sustainable future with the introduction of new BYD electric buses,” said Theo Richards, CATS Interim CEO. “These state-of-the-art electric buses not only reduce our environmental footprint but also offer our passengers a quieter and more comfortable ride, demonstrating our dedication to both sustainability and passenger satisfaction.”
The buses are purpose-built by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) Workers Union, Local 105, at the BYD | RIDE Coach and Bus Facility located in Lancaster, CA. BYD | RIDE is the only battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.
About BYD | RIDE
BYD | RIDE is the world’s leading battery-electric bus manufacturer with over 80,000 vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the United States. BYD | RIDE is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers. Follow BYD | RIDE on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
