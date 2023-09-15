Advancing Global C-IED Missions in Support of National Security
10th EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium to take place in National Harbor, MD, this October 25-26.
National Harbor, MD, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to present the 10th Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium. This event brings together members of the various Military branches & Federal Government agencies to discuss the current initiatives toward advancing domestic and international counter-IED missions in support of US National Security. Senior level speakers at this forum will examine the various challenges and opportunities in EOD/IED efforts and discuss how they are collaborating on neutralizing the threat that these threats pose to the Homeland & vital critical infrastructure.
Topics of Discussion Include:
- Providing Dominant and Innovative Lethal & Protective Capabilities for the Joint Warfighter
- Leading Training in EOD & Threat Guidance in Support of Army Special Force Operations
- Enhancing DHS IED Prevention & Mitigation Efforts to Bolster Infrastructure Resiliency
- Providing Advanced Explosive Operations Technology Solutions across Irregular Warfare Activities
- Supporting Joint Service Warfighters through Next Generation Research & Technology
- Integrating EOD Requirements & Training throughout TRADOC
- Providing Humanitarian Assistance to Partner Nations through Enhanced Demining Efforts
- Strengthening EOD Interoperability & Training Through International Partnerships
Current Sponsors Include: Terrogence Global (Platinum), Tetra Tech (Lanyard). Exhibitors Include: 908 DevicesInc., ADS Inc., CEIA-USA, Deep Analytics LLC, Fenix Insight, Foerster Instruments Inc., Minelabs Americas Inc.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at eod.dsigroup.org. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://countermine.dsigroup.org/
