Advancing Global C-IED Missions in Support of National Security

10th EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium to take place in National Harbor, MD, this October 25-26.

National Harbor, MD, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to present the 10th Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium. This event brings together members of the various Military branches & Federal Government agencies to discuss the current initiatives toward advancing domestic and international counter-IED missions in support of US National Security. Senior level speakers at this forum will examine the various challenges and opportunities in EOD/IED efforts and discuss how they are collaborating on neutralizing the threat that these threats pose to the Homeland & vital critical infrastructure.

Topics of Discussion Include:

- Providing Dominant and Innovative Lethal & Protective Capabilities for the Joint Warfighter

- Leading Training in EOD & Threat Guidance in Support of Army Special Force Operations

- Enhancing DHS IED Prevention & Mitigation Efforts to Bolster Infrastructure Resiliency

- Providing Advanced Explosive Operations Technology Solutions across Irregular Warfare Activities

- Supporting Joint Service Warfighters through Next Generation Research & Technology

- Integrating EOD Requirements & Training throughout TRADOC

- Providing Humanitarian Assistance to Partner Nations through Enhanced Demining Efforts

- Strengthening EOD Interoperability & Training Through International Partnerships

Current Sponsors Include: Terrogence Global (Platinum), Tetra Tech (Lanyard). Exhibitors Include: 908 DevicesInc., ADS Inc., CEIA-USA, Deep Analytics LLC, Fenix Insight, Foerster Instruments Inc., Minelabs Americas Inc.

Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at eod.dsigroup.org. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Defense Strategies Institute
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://countermine.dsigroup.org/
