Cortech Announces Corporate Name Change to JobsRUs.com to Reflect Evolving Company Vision
Cortech is rebranding to JobsRUs.com to reflect the evolving company vision. They are a staffing agency and a job board. They work with both job seekers and employer and they are changing the hiring game with their proprietary software and their vision.
Atlanta, GA, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CorTech, a leading national staffing supplier is re-introducing itself after an extensive rebranding effort in response to rapid brand growth and an evolving corporate vision. The company was founded in 1999, as an IT staffing firm but has grown over the last 24 years to encompass so much more than IT staffing.
The rebrand and name change is the final step to really tie together the many brands, solutions and services that make up the company as a whole. At the center of the rebrand is the changing of the company name to JobsRUs.com, the unveiling of a new company logo, and the expansion of services and solutions for clients and job seekers! This is the transformation of their brand to really emphasize who we are – what we believe in – and what we can accomplish when we remain committed to our goals of making employment dreams a reality for all people. As a minority owned business, their company will continue to represent their commitment to promoting diverse and inclusive hiring practices as well as increased outreach to active military and veterans. The new name really represents their revamped mission and vision of being a full scope employment resource for employers and job seekers alike - while representing what they really do – supply jobs.
"CorTech is excited to rebrand the CorTech company brands to JobsRUs.com. As we worked through this process and looked at all of our brands, we felt that CorTech has grown from simply an IT staffing vendor over the years to a multi-faceted full business services staffing organization that today can support all verticals of staffing skill categories; as well as being able to offer niche software and productivity staffing tools to corporations all over North America. This is how and why JobsRUs.com was born." – CEO/Owner, Vincent Rossy
They bring to the table an elevated standard of customer service and customer satisfaction. They are not only providing the staffing services for their clients, but also providing cost effective job posting and resume search solutions for employers, job search resources for job seekers, as well as supplying PPE equipment, janitorial and office supplies for all companies. We strive to continue to strengthen relationships with their current clients while creating new opportunities to support all employers struggling to meet their staffing demands during these tough times. They will not only set a new standard for the staffing industry but will lead the charge in fostering a solution that will help build career paths for individuals. Their name is the game, JobsRUs.com – "walk with us, run with us, join us." For more information or to contact their team, visit their website at www.jobsrus.com. Stay connected by following them on their social media platforms @JobsRUs.com – LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.
Ariel Lewis
417-414-7501
www.jobsrus.com
