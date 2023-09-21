Joy Breeders Debuts "Moist" at Denver Startup Week: Redefining Skincare and Societal Norms
Denver, CO, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Founded by Alison Repp and Jill Hodges, Joy Breeders is on a mission to redefine skincare through an innovative product line, with the spotlight on their eagerly anticipated "Moist" Hand & Body Butter Cream.
The Joy Breeders Story
The story of Joy Breeders is a tale of friendship, innovation, and unyielding determination. Alison and Jill have harnessed the wild, free, and fun spirit that binds them to create a skincare experience like no other.
Their journey began with a pressing problem: how to retain moisture in the skin, especially in the arid climate of Colorado, exacerbated by a challenging skin condition. In 2021, Alison watched her partner struggle with ichthyosis, a condition that hinders the skin's ability to hold moisture, worsened by the use of ineffective, chemical-laden products. Determined to find a solution, she embarked on a mission to craft a clean, healing formula, which ultimately gave birth to "Moist" Hand & Body Butter Cream.
When Alison introduced Jill to the product—a labor of love she had been perfecting for over a year—Jill's immediate enthusiasm for "Moist" marked the inception of Joy Breeders.
Why "Moist" Matters
"Moist" isn't just about skincare; it's a driving force behind a transformative movement challenging societal norms. It's poised to make waves not only as a skincare essential but also as a rallying cry for authenticity and self-expression.
In a world cluttered with synthetic lotions and stifling societal constraints, "Moist" is a ticket to a natural, more radiant life, both inside and out. The cream's moisturizing prowess is especially important in Colorado's challenging climate.
By choosing "Moist," customers are not just nourishing their skin; they're joining a movement that celebrates individuality and the power of embracing their true selves without hesitation.
Join Them at Denver Startup Week
Joy Breeders extends an emphatic invitation to everyone attending Denver Startup Week to experience the magic of "Moist" for themselves. Meet the founders, try their unique product, and experience the wild, irreverent, Joy Breeding vibe as they launch their company.
As they embark on this adventure, Joy Breeders openly acknowledges that they're a new brand, building their path with enthusiasm and authenticity.
About Joy Breeders:
With a mission to spread joy and unadulterated self-expression, Joy Breeders is introducing their debut product, "Moist" Hand & Body Butter Cream, bringing a fresh perspective to skincare and societal empowerment.
For more information about Joy Breeders, please visit http://www.joybreeders.com or email media@joybreeders.com.
Contact
Jourdan DuFort
720-481-8181
www.joybreeders.com
