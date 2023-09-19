Join Shufti Pro's Webinar: A Deep Dive Into KYC Trends and Their Impact on the Future of Identity Verification
Shufti Pro, an award-winning IDV solution, announces a webinar regarding the overview of new technologies in KYC/AML and the use of AI for CX and ID fraud.
London, United Kingdom, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, a leading ID verification service provider, is organising an online webinar on “KYC Trends Revolutionising the Future of IDV | Insights and Predictions.” The webinar is to be held on 29 September 2023 from 11:00 AM (GMT +1) to 12:00 AM (GMT +1). It’ll provide insights regarding the challenges and use of Know Your Customer (KYC), anti-money laundering, deep fake technology and the impact of AI on customer experience.
The users can reserve themselves a seat on the webinar here: https://shuftipro.com/future-trends-in-kyc-webinar/ utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=Sep+14.
As the digital landscape is evolving, cybercriminals are also taking advantage of these new developments. The report by IdentityTheft.org revealed that 1.4 million identity theft cases were filed in 2023 which were worth about $10.2 billion. Moreover, according to Forbes, businesses that failed to comply with up-to-date IDV regulations and sanctions lists were fined a staggering $2.7 billion in 2021. Shufti Pro’s upcoming webinar aims to provide compliance professionals with the latest updates about KYC/AML and other essential tools to help them stay compliant, avoid hefty fines and enhance online security.
The webinar will also cover how generative AI can improve the customer experience, as more and more businesses are using artificial intelligence to improve the experience of customers. On the flip side, the webinar will also shed light on the darker side of artificial intelligence, particularly deep fake technology, that is frequently used by cybercriminals to commit identity scams. The webinar aims to educate professionals about the risks associated with artificial intelligence, both in terms of customer experience and identity fraud.
“We believe it's essential for professionals to gain insights into KYC/AML technologies and the benefits of generative AI to enhance customer experiences. Our upcoming webinar also aims for professionals to stay vigilant against the risks, such as deep fake technology, that threaten the security of personal information,” said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is a market leader in building organisational trust through its identity verification services, including KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, e-IDV, and OCR solutions. The company aims to empower global businesses with its suite of 17 different IDV products, offering secure verification of 10,000+ ID documents in more than 150+ languages. Since its inception in 2017, Shufti Pro has expanded to six international offices, helping businesses in 240+ countries and territories.
