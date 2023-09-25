"EASRIU Guide to Life" Book Release
Hebrew Karen is proud to announce the publication of "EASRIU Guide to Life"
Malibu, CA, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In their #1 bestseller, EASRIU Guide to Life, Hebrew Karen shared her time-tested techniques for finding “the one.” Controversial yet effective, EASRIU has changed millions of men and women's lives all over the world since 2011. Now it’s time for a new generation to apply the 28 Nation Formula to all aspects of life. The world has changed however, EASRIU is ageless and timeless and always works because it is based on God's secrets, not technology or trends.
Today, anything goes with fast-paced dating and social media. While technology has accelerated the change (Instagram, texting, TikTok), energy has remained the same. It is time for a much-needed reminder.
EASRIU Guide to Life was written out of necessity. Karen was hearing from many of her readers who had successfully applied the original formula but experienced frustration when dealing with other aspects of life. They wanted a similar strategy to create success outside of romance, as well. This led to coaching workshops to help others establish their own self-esteem, boundaries, and life philosophies.
EASRIU Guide to Life will do the same for you while helping attract the right people and opportunities into your life and preventing or minimizing any unnecessary hurt or disrespect. This new book is organized to help you focus on your own life first, remain happy and busy, and nurture your Higher Self, as opposed to your Lower Self. You can then set healthy boundaries with confidence, and not lose your power to distance yourself from opinions or comments others make in person or on social media.
EASRIU Guide to Life will empower you to gracefully step away from difficult people and instead, invest all that time and energy on yourself and the ones who truly love and respect you.
EASRIU Guide to Life includes "Pep Talks" to keep you on the path, Practical and realistic guidance to living a full, satisfying life both inside and outside of romance, and Techniques to nurture your Higher Self.
