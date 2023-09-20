Marta Baxter Joins Keller Williams Realty Elite as Productivity Coach
Marta Baxter, a longtime real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty Elite, is joining the Leadership Team as Productivity Coach.
Goodyear, AZ, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marta Baxter is joining Keller Williams Realty Elite as Productivity Coach. Already a highly successful REALTOR® with the brokerage for nearly 15 years, Baxter takes on this new role to help newly licensed agents in the Coaching Program move into production.
Margie Bringas, CEO of Keller Williams Realty Elite, states “I am excited to share the news that Marta Baxter has agreed to join our brokerage as Productivity Coach. We have all seen her amazing success in the real estate market and her tremendously positive impact on agents in our offices. I am pleased to welcome Marta Baxter to Keller Williams Realty Elite as our Productivity Coach!”
Bringas notes that Marta Baxter’s responsibilities as Productivity Coach will include:
1. Move newly licensed agents into real estate production
2. Coach these associates on the activities that will lead them to their desired results
3. Meet weekly with associates to review their key metrics and hold them accountable to the completion of actions and guide associates to the appropriate solution
4. Track associate results and share with the Team Leader
5. Work with Team Leader to recruit new talent
6. Support the Team Leader in generating, implementing, and communicating the monthly training calendar
7. Help share the Market Center’s value story
8. Promote Productivity Coaching at associate orientation, in team meetings, at real estate schools, on career nights, and elsewhere as appropriate
About Keller Williams Realty Elite (https://kwrealtyelite.yourkwoffice.com/):
The Keller Williams Realty Elite real estate team is a full-service REALTOR® group serving buyers, sellers, and investors in Goodyear, Verrado, and surrounding areas. With our team model, real estate agents receive timely and efficient service from top producers in the Goodyear real estate market. Keller Williams Realty Elite is a brokerage of Keller Williams, one of the largest real estate companies in the world.
Several of the most successful agents in the nation are on the leadership team at Keller Williams Realty Elite. Our agents take a technology-driven, customer-focused approach to helping every client buy and sell homes successfully. Together, our team has experience with all types of properties. From single-family homes to condos, new developments and acreages, we are here to put all of our resources and skill sets to work in order to help our clients through the process, every step of the way.
Contact
Keller Williams Arizona RealtyContact
Thomas A. Burke
480-767-3000
https://kwarizona.com
