Process & Automation Expertise for Sealing, Casting, & Bonding

RAMPF at Fakuma 2023 – Holistic production systems with integrated dispensing technology / Focus topic electric mobility.
Zimmern ob Rottweil, Germany, September 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Production Systems is presenting innovative production systems with integrated dispensing technology for sealing, casting, and bonding reactive resins at Fakuma 2023 from October 17 to 21 in Friedrichshafen, Germany – Hall A4 / Booth 4123.
Companies from the automotive, electrical/electronic, energy, filter, medical, packaging, and white goods industries will find comprehensive solutions for their production processes at the RAMPF Production Systems booth. The company specializes in both mixing and dispensing technology and process automation:
Mixing & Dispensing Technology
RAMPF Production Systems is a leading supplier of mixing and dispensing systems for sealing, casting, and bonding a wide variety of polymer systems. The company’s experts design systems for the specific applications of its customers, with the precise coordination of material transport and preparation, dispensing, mixing technology, and moving axes ensuring optimum dispensing results.
The dispensing systems are equipped with high-performance mixing technology. This requires very little maintenance and processes a variety of materials such as polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone with extreme precision, regardless of fillers and viscosities.
Process Automation
As a market leader for process automation, RAMPF Production Systems designs and manufactures customer-specific production systems based on standardized components. This ensures that only tried-and-tested process technology is used for each individual task. The company’s process automation portfolio covers
> Handling and robotics (KUKA, ABB, FANUC)
> Component transportation
> Control technology (Siemens, Beckhoff)
> Recording all process parameters with MES connection
> Constructing tools and equipment
> Material pre-treatment (activation), heat treatment
> Image processing, sensors, contactless measuring technology
Every system can be equipped with the universal RAMPF HMI. All process information is provided to higher-level systems, so that the system can be controlled with just one intuitive, user-friendly interface.
In focus – electric mobility
Maximum speed, maximum precision – these are the requirements for the fully automated sealing, casting, and bonding of batteries and lightweight components in the electric mobility industry. RAMPF Production Systems has designed and manufactured highly complex systems with integrated dynamic or static mixing technology for leading OEMs and suppliers:
> Sealing battery housings – applying sealing beads to lids or housings.
> Bonding battery housings – structural bonds with joining tools and the necessary surface activation for controlled adhesion.
> Casting / applying gap fillers – reliable casting of highly filled and abrasive materials under atmosphere.
Visit RAMPF Production Systems at Fakuma 2023 from October 17 to 21 in Friedrichshafen – Hall A4 / Booth 4123
