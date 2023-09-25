HUGS to Host 7th Annual Boo Bash Masquerade & Casino Night Fundraiser on Oct. 20
Savannah, GA, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS) will host its 7th annual Boo Bash Masquerade & Casino Night fundraiser on Friday, October 20 from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. in The Grandview Event Center at Hotel Tybee, located at 1401 Strand Avenue on Tybee Island.
The fun-filled evening will feature catering by The Dive Savannah, music, entertainment by Master of Ceremonies Renee LaSalle, casino games by Monte Carlo Productions, a ticketed bar, big-ticket raffle prizes, and a silent auction. Guests can “buy” one raffle ticket per every $10,000 in funny money from their casino winnings. This event is open to the public for people 21 years and over.
HUGS is a local non-profit organization that provides affordable and accessible professional behavioral health counseling and addiction recovery services to children and adults. 100% of individual ticket and sponsorship sales proceeds will benefit HUGS’ mental health services. Traditional outpatient counseling services average $100+ per session. This leaves $75 for HUGS to cover for every client who pays only $25 per session. HUGS relies solely on community support to help offset this cost and does not receive any federal or United Way funds.
“We hope that locals will rally around this event to not only support mental health but also HUGS’ selfless volunteer counselors who donate their time to serve the community,” explained HUGS founder and CEO, Andrea Epting. “Since HUGS does not work with third parties for funding, we are counting on Boo Bash attendees to spend, play, and win!”
Tickets for the Boo Bash cost $150 per person, which includes $1,500 in funny money to play the casino games and three drink tickets. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase. The dress code will be formal attire (black tie optional) including, of course, a masquerade mask. For those interested in investing in the Boo Bash on a larger scale, there are also five sponsorship levels available with corresponding sponsor perks.
To purchase tickets or sponsorship packages for the Boo Bash, visit headsupsavannah.org/events. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the door, so those planning to attend the event are encouraged to buy theirs online ahead of time.
About Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS)
Founded in 2009, Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS) is a non-profit organization making professional behavioral health counseling and addiction recovery services accessible to all motivated individuals who desire growth, independence, and emotionally healthy lifestyles. HUGS provides counseling for those located throughout Savannah, Brunswick, Bluffton, and beyond. HUGS’ services are made both affordable and possible thanks to community donations and dedicated professional clinical volunteers. For more information, visit headsupsavannah.org.
Contact
Katie Cupp
(847) 450-3886
https://www.headsupsavannah.org/
