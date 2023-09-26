Advancing Analytics and Interoperability to Generate Decision Advantage
Data Science and Analytics Community to Convene at Defense Strategies Institute's Big Data for Intelligence Symposium This November
National Harbor, MD, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Attendees at the Big Data for Intelligence Symposium will have the opportunity to hear unique insight from senior leaders across the Intelligence Community, DoD, federal government, industry, and academia who are at the forefront of advancing strategies, collaboration efforts, and modernization initiatives to leverage data as a strategic asset in an increasingly complex, interconnected global security environment.
Each session will be centered around this year’s theme, “Advancing Analytics and Interoperability to Generate Decision Advantage.” Additional topics to be covered at the Symposium include:
- AI Applications for Advancing Data-Driven Digital Modernization
- Leading the IC’s Advancement Toward Data Interoperability at Speed and Scale
- Pursuing Data, Analytics, and AI Capabilities to Enable the Coast Guard’s Mission Success
- Championing Innovative Data-Driven Strategies to Transform DISA
- Fireside Chat: Data as an Enabler for the FBI’s Actionable Insights and Intelligence
- Championing AI and Data Analysis Across the Department of the Air Force
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Big Data for Intelligence Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://bigdata.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Current Sponsors Include:
- Platinum Sposnors: Guidehouse, Primer AI, Seerist, Snowflake
- Gold Sponsors: ERAI, Qlik
- Networking Sponsor: Dun & Bradstreet
- Exhibitors: Clarivate, Exovera, LexisNexis, Sayari, Vertosoft
Additional Discussion Topics Include: Actionable Intelligence, Machine Learning, Utilizing Big Data to Support Real Time Intelligence, JADC2, Leveraging Data to Win
Contact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://bigdatasymposium.dsigroup.org/
