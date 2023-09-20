Carisk Partners Named Winner to Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance and Rise Professionals 2023 Elite Internship Lists
Carisk® Partners Named Winner to Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance and Rise Professionals 2023 Elite Internship Lists. Two Time Winner Celebrates Outstanding Recognition as Best Place to Work and Intern.
Miami, FL, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carisk Partners (Carisk) a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company, announced that for the second year in a row, it has been named to the 2023 Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing and creating workplace excellence. Simultaneously, Carisk was named to the Rise Professionals Elite 50 Internship list once more with special acknowledgement for best quality of life. The Rise Professionals list focuses on internships that help to build the talent pipeline for the insurance industry.
Carisk is familiar to receiving these honors, as they were recently named for a third year in a row to Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work 2023. This recognition not only reaffirms Carisk’s dedication to nurturing young professionals, but also showcases the organization’s continuous growth and evolution.
"We are proud and honored to be recognized consistently as a Best Place to Work and Intern,” said Joseph Berardo, Jr., Carisk’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We believe in investing in the next generation of leaders, and this acknowledgement reflects our commitment to providing meaningful and valuable work experiences. We are grateful to our employees, interns, mentors, and the entire Carisk family for their dedication and hard work, which has make these achievements possible."
In the Insurance industry, Carisk’s consistent presence on the Best Places to Work list speaks to its unwavering dedication to creating an environment where employees can thrive, learn and contribute to the organization’s success. With a commitment to employee satisfaction, diversity, and empowerment, Carisk recognizes that their employees are their greatest asset. Carisk offers a competitive salary, benefits, and an opportunity to grow both personally and professionally, embodying the idea of "doing well, by doing good."
Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual award presented by Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. The ranking and profiles of the winners will be unveiled in the November issue of Business Insurance and online.
As Carisk celebrates these achievements, it remains focused on its mission of excellence, diversity, and inclusivity. The organization looks forward to welcoming a new cohort of interns in 2024 and continuing its tradition of providing outstanding opportunities for professional development.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. Since 2016, Carisk Partners has redefined the way patients and clients access the highest quality care and support services since introducing its foundation in behavioral health into the workers’ compensation marketplace. Today, Carisk continues to transform the works’ compensation and group health markets by providing seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients through its proprietary Pathways™ 2 Recovery care model. Carisk’s employees are change makers committed to improving the lives of our patients through our relentless compassion, superior service, and commitment to innovation. Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.
About Business Insurance
Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges.
About Rise Professionals
Rise Professionals is focused on growing, recognizing, and advancing the best young professional talent in the Insurance Industry. To learn more about Rise Professionals and its Elite 50 list, visit www.riseprofessionals.com.
