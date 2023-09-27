Families Get an Interactive Magical Guide to Salem with the Launch of The Good Witch of Salem’s Magical Map
Salem, MA, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Good Witch of Salem, the ambassador for family-friendly activities in The Witch City, announces the launch of her interactive Magical Map of Salem for Families. The Good Witch’s Magical Map will be released to the public in both print and digital form on Saturday September 30, 2023 with a magical event on Salem Common titled, “Fly Through Salem With The Good Witch,” from 1pm-3pm to kick off the year-round initiative.
Designed with families in mind, the Magical Map of Salem reveals a treasure trove of bewitching attractions, shops, sights, and places to eat, ensuring that every moment spent in Salem is a magical one for all ages. Map holders will be guided virtually by The Good Witch of Salem as she flies on her magical broom to her favorite places and spaces. At each highlighted destination map-holders can scan QR codes to view videos of the Good Witch giving her review and a bit of history to help families discover places that will captivate both young and old hearts alike. The Magical Map showcases historic places of interest around Salem and highlights family friendly businesses including The Peabody Essex Museum, Curly Girl Candy Shop, Real Pirates Salem, House of Seven Gables, Gulu-Gulu Cafe, Flying Saucer Pizza Company, and The Good Witch’s Shop.
Free to the public and open to all ages the Good Witch kicks off her magical journey Saturday September 30, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, at the Salem Common, N Washington Square Salem MA 01970. Families will receive their map and the first 500 children in attendance will receive a free child’s size broom which they can decorate with The Good Witch and her helpers and then take their broom on their own adventure around Salem. Ashley Tina, The Good Witch of Salem, will be in attendance to present a life-size Magical Map, lead a dance party, and sprinkle moon dust over the brooms, setting the stage for a truly enchanting adventure! With a focus on mindfulness, children will be guided by The Good Witch to select their own Magical Moon Dust based on their feelings to guide their journey through Salem. Good Witch of Salem staff will greet families at participating Magical Map locations around historic downtown Salem Massachusetts.
“We are committed to highlighting all of the wonderful, family-friendly attractions in our whimsical city of Salem Massachusetts,” said The Good Witch of Salem founder Ashley Tina. “From historic sites that whisper stories of the past to interactive spaces that ignite the imagination, a spark of magic awaits every member of the family in The Witch City with the guidance of the Magical Map.”
The Good Witch will continue to promote the Magical Map throughout the month of October with free family-friendly events on Salem Common every Sunday afternoon. At each event attendees can pick up their copy of the Magical Map and participate in free, family-friendly themed activities.
September 30 - Fly Through Salem with the Good Witch
October 1 - Mermaids and Pirates Day
October 15 - Family Halloween Day on the Common
October 22 - Mindfulness and Yoga with the Good Witch of Salem
October 28 - Halloween Dance Party with the Good Witch of Salem
Magical Maps can be found online starting September 30th at 1:00pm at GoodWitchOfSalem.com and in print at Destination Salem and at participating businesses.
The Magical Map is in part made possible by the Festival and Special Event Support Program made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides financial support to organizations that suffered an adverse economic impact as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement released June 22, 20223 Mayor Dominick Pangallo said, “Salem is a great place to live, work, and play in part because of the special events and festivals we host year-round.” “These events are crucial for our local economy as we continue our successful recovery from the pandemic. I look forward to joining residents and visitors alike as we celebrate what makes Salem special together at these events.”
About The Good Witch of Salem
The Good Witch of Salem elevates learning into a magical experience by communicating the importance of self growth, self love, and self awareness. The Good Witch's message is shared through engaging content and joyful events. Our mission is reinforced through a retail line of educational resources, children's clothing and accessories, and imaginative toys. Guiding children to find their magic and share it with the world, is the super power of The Good Witch of Salem.
The founder of The Good Witch, Ashley Tina, is a teacher and author. She began her career as an Elementary School Teacher in Revere MA. Ashley continued to build on her career by receiving an M.Ed in Special Education from Salem State University and went on to receive additional teaching licenses in English as a Second Language and Early Childhood Education.
With over ten years of teaching experience and a love for children, Ashley was left with the desire to create an avenue to share her talents with a larger audience.
Find out more about The Good Witch of Salem, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok
The Good Witch of Salem Press Contact
Amanda Curtis
AmandaLeighCurtis@gmail.com
617-777-4161
Designed with families in mind, the Magical Map of Salem reveals a treasure trove of bewitching attractions, shops, sights, and places to eat, ensuring that every moment spent in Salem is a magical one for all ages. Map holders will be guided virtually by The Good Witch of Salem as she flies on her magical broom to her favorite places and spaces. At each highlighted destination map-holders can scan QR codes to view videos of the Good Witch giving her review and a bit of history to help families discover places that will captivate both young and old hearts alike. The Magical Map showcases historic places of interest around Salem and highlights family friendly businesses including The Peabody Essex Museum, Curly Girl Candy Shop, Real Pirates Salem, House of Seven Gables, Gulu-Gulu Cafe, Flying Saucer Pizza Company, and The Good Witch’s Shop.
Free to the public and open to all ages the Good Witch kicks off her magical journey Saturday September 30, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, at the Salem Common, N Washington Square Salem MA 01970. Families will receive their map and the first 500 children in attendance will receive a free child’s size broom which they can decorate with The Good Witch and her helpers and then take their broom on their own adventure around Salem. Ashley Tina, The Good Witch of Salem, will be in attendance to present a life-size Magical Map, lead a dance party, and sprinkle moon dust over the brooms, setting the stage for a truly enchanting adventure! With a focus on mindfulness, children will be guided by The Good Witch to select their own Magical Moon Dust based on their feelings to guide their journey through Salem. Good Witch of Salem staff will greet families at participating Magical Map locations around historic downtown Salem Massachusetts.
“We are committed to highlighting all of the wonderful, family-friendly attractions in our whimsical city of Salem Massachusetts,” said The Good Witch of Salem founder Ashley Tina. “From historic sites that whisper stories of the past to interactive spaces that ignite the imagination, a spark of magic awaits every member of the family in The Witch City with the guidance of the Magical Map.”
The Good Witch will continue to promote the Magical Map throughout the month of October with free family-friendly events on Salem Common every Sunday afternoon. At each event attendees can pick up their copy of the Magical Map and participate in free, family-friendly themed activities.
September 30 - Fly Through Salem with the Good Witch
October 1 - Mermaids and Pirates Day
October 15 - Family Halloween Day on the Common
October 22 - Mindfulness and Yoga with the Good Witch of Salem
October 28 - Halloween Dance Party with the Good Witch of Salem
Magical Maps can be found online starting September 30th at 1:00pm at GoodWitchOfSalem.com and in print at Destination Salem and at participating businesses.
The Magical Map is in part made possible by the Festival and Special Event Support Program made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides financial support to organizations that suffered an adverse economic impact as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement released June 22, 20223 Mayor Dominick Pangallo said, “Salem is a great place to live, work, and play in part because of the special events and festivals we host year-round.” “These events are crucial for our local economy as we continue our successful recovery from the pandemic. I look forward to joining residents and visitors alike as we celebrate what makes Salem special together at these events.”
About The Good Witch of Salem
The Good Witch of Salem elevates learning into a magical experience by communicating the importance of self growth, self love, and self awareness. The Good Witch's message is shared through engaging content and joyful events. Our mission is reinforced through a retail line of educational resources, children's clothing and accessories, and imaginative toys. Guiding children to find their magic and share it with the world, is the super power of The Good Witch of Salem.
The founder of The Good Witch, Ashley Tina, is a teacher and author. She began her career as an Elementary School Teacher in Revere MA. Ashley continued to build on her career by receiving an M.Ed in Special Education from Salem State University and went on to receive additional teaching licenses in English as a Second Language and Early Childhood Education.
With over ten years of teaching experience and a love for children, Ashley was left with the desire to create an avenue to share her talents with a larger audience.
Find out more about The Good Witch of Salem, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok
The Good Witch of Salem Press Contact
Amanda Curtis
AmandaLeighCurtis@gmail.com
617-777-4161
Contact
The Good Witch of SalemContact
Amanda Curtis
617-777-4161
goodwitchofsalem.com
Amanda Curtis
617-777-4161
goodwitchofsalem.com
Categories