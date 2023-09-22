O’Brien Certified as Family Mediator by the Florida Supreme Court
Fort Myers, FL, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder and chair of the firm’s Divorce, Marital and Family Law Department, Christina M. O’Brien, has become a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Mediator. With her newly acquired certification, she is further poised to guide families through the mediation process with compassion, expertise, and a deep understanding of the intricacies of family law. O’Brien shares,
"With this certification, I hope to continue my commitment to helping families navigate some of the most challenging times in their lives with empathy, understanding, and a focus on achieving resolutions that prioritize the well-being of all involved. Mediation can be a powerful tool in fostering constructive dialogue and finding common ground in family law matters. I look forward to using my experience to assist those going through a difficult situation in reaching fair and amicable solutions that can pave the way for a brighter future for their families.”
O’Brien’s extensive experience spans numerous facets of family law, including divorce, alimony, timesharing, paternity, domestic violence injunctions, post-judgment modifications, and adoption issues. Moreover, she is well-versed in the nuanced world of prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
In family law, particularly in cases involving high conflict parenting issues or relocation, O’Brien’s guidance is invaluable, as she often serves as an appointed Guardian Ad Litem in Lee County. While in this role, she makes recommendations to the court concerning parenting plans that prioritize the best interests of the child.
O’Brien will be scheduling half and full day mediations in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit beginning immediately. She may be reached at 239-344-1279 or via email at christina.obrien@henlaw.com.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on O’Brien or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
