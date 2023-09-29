Pinnacle Infotech Presents the 5th Global BIM Summit: a Gathering of AECO Visionaries
Dallas, TX, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pinnacle Infotech is thrilled to unveil the 5th Global BIM Summit, slated to occur on October 26 and 27, 2023, at the esteemed Adolphus Hotel in Dallas, Texas. This prominent event will convene professionals from the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sectors for a two-day exploration of Building Information Modeling (BIM) innovations, industry trends, and networking opportunities.
Event Details:
Date: October 26 - 27, 2023
Time: October 26, 3:00 PM - October 27, 5:00 PM
Location: The Adolphus Hotel, 1321 Commerce St., Dallas, TX, 75202
Event Type: In-Person / Offline
The 5th Global BIM Summit underscores Pinnacle Infotech's commitment to nurturing innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing within the AEC industry. This summit will serve as a unique platform for industry leaders, practitioners, and visionaries to connect, exchange insights, and shape the future of the AEC landscape.
Key Highlights of the Event:
Expert Insights: Attendees will have the opportunity to benefit from the knowledge and experience of esteemed speakers representing industry giants such as Autodesk, Dodge Data & Analytics, Trimble, and more. Gain valuable insights into the latest industry trends and cutting-edge technologies through informative presentations.
Interactive Learning: Engage in interactive learning sessions led by industry pioneers. Explore new tools, techniques, and strategies to enhance BIM capabilities.
Networking Opportunities: Expand your professional network by connecting with industry peers during dedicated networking sessions. Forge valuable relationships that can drive career growth and project success.
Panel Discussions: Participate in enlightening panel discussions featuring thought leaders who will address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the AEC sector.
Diverse Speaker Lineup: The event boasts a diverse lineup of industry experts, including:
Steve Jones from Dodge Data & Analytics, sharing insights on Trends in the US Construction Industry.
Travis Voss from SMACNA, discussing the use of AR & VR Technologies to empower your Superintendents with the model.
Michael Salazar from ACI Architects, revealing how outsourcing to Pinnacle helped ACI increase revenue.
Andy Dickey from HP.
Tristan Randall from Autodesk.
Mohamed Adel from Bird Construction.
Travis Riley from J.R. Hobbs Company.
Event Inclusions:
Complimentary accommodation at The Adolphus Hotel on October 26.
Check-in starts at 3:00 PM on October 26.
Join us for a splendid cocktail reception and networking event on October 26 from 6:00 PM.
Enjoy all-inclusive meals on October 27, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and engage in enriching BIM discussions.
Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to be a part of the 5th Global BIM Summit and immerse yourself in the world of BIM innovation and collaboration. Register today to secure your spot at this transformative event and contribute to shaping the future of the AEC industry.
For registration and more information about the 5th Global BIM Summit, please visit https://pinnacleinfotech.com/events/pinnacle-5th-global-bim-summit/.
About Pinnacle Infotech:
Pinnacle Infotech's mission is "Construct Certainty with Technology."
Pinnacle Infotech is a global leader in providing innovative end-to-end BIM solutions to Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firms worldwide, enabling clients to have complete control over construction projects. Pinnacle Infotech's work spans the entire BIM spectrum, from 3D to 7D, facilitating project coordination, collaboration, asset management, cost optimization, and resource management.
With 3,000+ employees in 12 global delivery centers worldwide, Pinnacle ensures swift turnarounds on complex projects. As a result, Pinnacle has successfully executed over 15000+ BIM projects for 2000+ satisfied clients in 43+ countries across 6 continents. The portfolio includes projects such as Airports, Manufacturing Units, Data Centers, Hospitals, Stadiums, High-Rise Towers, and more.
Pinnacle Infotech's process orientation and quality control adhere to ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 19650-5, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001:2015 standards.
Contact
Mou Chakraborty
+91 3436602222
https://pinnacleinfotech.com/
