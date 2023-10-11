Invitation to the Working Capital Forum Europe on 28 November 2023 in Amsterdam
The world’s largest specialist working capital event, Working Capital Forum Europe, returns to Amsterdam on 28 November 2023.
Amsterdam, Netherlands, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adaugeo Media is proud to announce the Working Capital Forum Europe will be taking place on 28 November 2023 at the Beurs van Berlage, with the prestigious Working Capital Awards taking place on the previous evening, 27 November, at the Sofitel Grand Hotel Amsterdam.
This is a must-attend event for corporate treasurers, procurement directors, CFOs, finance directors/heads, and senior supply chain and finance leaders in large corporations.
Limited numbers of guest passes are available to bona fide corporate treasurers, procurement directors, and similar roles within large corporations, subject to final approval. Register at https://www.workingcapitalforumeurope.com/page/2832300/register?promo=Press1&tr=true
The one-day event will bring live demos, panel debates, workshops, keynote sessions, and the chance to participate in Q&A’s, covering every aspect of working capital and management and supply chain finance, including payables finance, inventory management, receivables finance, cash forecasting, liquidity strategies, FASB and IASB regulatory changes, and much more…
The agenda is available at https://www.workingcapitalforumeurope.com/agenda
Attendees will have the unparalleled opportunity to meet, network, and participate in panel discussions and debates with industry experts and professionals from the largest corporations across Europe and the world.
Key Reasons to Attend:
Exclusive networking opportunities with 300+ key leaders and decisions makers.
Attend over 30 sessions, including panel debates, case studies, workshops, and keynote sessions.
Hear from 40+ speakers from the world’s leading corporations, banks, and fintechs.
Meet 25+ sponsors and exhibitors who will be showcasing their latest innovations and new technologies.
Delegates from more than 20 countries attending.
Learn how to use supplier finance to achieve ESG goals.
Discover the most recent developments in large-scale receivables finance.
Assess practical solutions to your cash forecasting requirements.
Listen to real-world case studies presented by treasury and procurement leaders from TEVA, Ricoh Group, World Wide Technology, Grupo IFA, Bridgestone, EcoVadis, Otto Group, Siemens, and many more.
Join to learn from the companies leading the way in working capital management and connect with the banks and fintechs whose solutions are driving success.
Interested parties from working capital and supply chain finance solution providers can register at https://www.workingcapitalforumeurope.com/page/2832300/register?promo=Press1&tr=true
Sponsored by:
Gold Sponsors: American Express | Orbian | Rabobank | Santander | SAP / Taulia
Silver Sponsors: BBVA | EcoVadis | Kyriba | MUFG | Prime Revenue
Bronze Sponsors: BNP Paribas | C2FO | Citi | CRX Markets | Deutsche Bank | Falcon Group | ING | JP Morgan | Peridot Group | TIS
Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available; please contact Diana Henderson, Director, at dianah@adaugeomedia.com
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Lead, at simid@adaugeomedia.com
The Working Capital Forum Europe 2023
28th November 2023
Beurs van Berlage
Amsterdam
#WCFE23
https://www.workingcapitalforumeurope.com?promo=PR1&tr=true
About Adaugeo Media
Established in 2012, Adaugeo Media organises online and in-person events in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Our conferences, workshops, and seminars provide treasurers, procurement professionals, and the solution providers who serve them with unrivalled opportunities for learning and networking. For vendors, our events offer unique opportunities to meet and engage with potential clients.
Adaugeo Media helps corporate treasurers meet and learn from each other and from their colleagues in procurement, finance, and IT. Banks and financial technology companies work with us to meet and share their expertise with this hard-to-reach group.
To find out more, visit https://www.adaugeomedia.com/
