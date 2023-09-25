The HFES Makes Hasty Maturity Model Policy Recommendations to the FDA: Insights from Successful Human Factors™ by Dr. Katia Rojas
In a recent development, the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES) has put forth policy recommendations regarding maturity models to the FDA. Dr. Katia M. Rojas, the visionary who initially proposed the idea of using a maturity model approach in the context of FDA HFE requirements back in 2019, shares her insights on this matter and scrutinizes its basis and implications.
Middletown, NY, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Recent developments have prompted adopting maturity models to assess HFE in medical technology product design and development. In particular, Dr. Katia M. Rojas, Founder of Successful Human Factors™, pioneered the idea, in 2019, of applying a maturity model approach to address challenges arising from the FDA's human factors engineering (HFE) requirements. Her visionary research led to the creation of the industry-focused maturity framework SHF 2.0, which undeniably established the foundation for the ongoing efforts in this domain.
In her article titled "From Research to Policy: Exploring Precedents of HFES Maturity Framework Policy Recommendations to the FDA," Dr. Rojas conducts a comprehensive examination of HFES' efforts to endorse the implementation by the FDA of a "Human Readiness Level" maturity model framework. This framework is suggested by the HFES for evaluating and overseeing human factors in healthcare technologies and medical devices.
"As many are aware, I have long offered recommendations closely mirroring those in the HFES policy proposals to the FDA. Therefore, I was delighted to see the HFES joining this cause! Dr. Rojas remarked. "However, I am curious about the specific experiences, findings, and precedents that shaped their proposal. Hopefully, we are collectively building upon prior research instead of hastily reinventing the wheel."
While the HFES introduced their HRL maturity model proposal as an innovative policy development, Dr. Rojas takes a scholarly approach to assessing the true origins and precedents that likely shaped the formulation of HFES’ recommendations. She surfaces critical unanswered questions about the foundation for the proposal and analyzes potential pitfalls of applying a newly developed and generic maturity model to the intricate complexities of human factors in healthcare and MedTech product development.
Some key aspects explored in Dr. Rojas’ timely and insightful article:
- Carefully tracing precedents, including her own pioneering research, that likely laid conceptual groundwork for HFES’ proposal
- Underscoring the need for transparent attribution and open collaboration in policy formulation
- Discussing practical constraints in implementing a new maturity model like HRLs into the convoluted healthcare regulatory environment
- Cautioning against overregulation that could stifle healthcare innovation and access
- Questioning the efficacy of using a technology-centric framework for nuanced human systems assessment
- Advocating for collectively enhancing existing human factors practices through cooperation
Dr. Rojas underscores the significance of recognizing and building upon previous research to advance healthcare human factors effectively. Her in-depth analysis offers valuable insights for stakeholders in the fields of human factors, ergonomics, medical technology development, healthcare policy, regulation, and patient safety.
To gain a comprehensive understanding of the insights and precedents underpinning the HFES' maturity model policy recommendations to the FDA, access the full article, "From Research to Policy: Exploring Precedents of HFES Maturity Model Recommendation to the FDA."
