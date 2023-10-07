Cloudsyte's ESG Solution Provides Support for California's New Climate Disclosure Laws
Integrative new ESG SAAS solution offers holistic support for sustainability management.
Boca Raton, FL, October 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cloudsyte, a leading sustainability software solution, is primed to assist organizations impacted by California's latest climate disclosure legislation, unburdening compliance and sustainability teams through a cutting-edge ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) management platform.
The California Legislature recently passed two groundbreaking bills: the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (CCDAA) and the Climate-Related Financial Risk Act (CFRA). These laws mandate climate-related disclosures for public and private companies doing business in California, with specific revenue thresholds.
Kennedy Muteti, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloudsyte, remarked, "Cloudsyte is committed to supporting businesses in meeting these essential disclosure requirements. Our comprehensive ESG management system empowers organizations to seamlessly comply with these regulations while simultaneously fostering environmental, social, and governance sustainability."
How Cloudsyte Helps:
1. Environmental Sustainability: Cloudsyte enables organizations to initiate climate program monitoring, monitor emissions inventory, define sustainability project KPIs, access real-time emissions dashboards, manage circularity and recycling data, and track local climate action progress.
2. Social Sustainability: Cloudsyte offers equity tracking to address social equity issues, helps manage employee well-being initiatives, and facilitates collaboration with stakeholders for shared responsibility in social sustainability.
3. Governance Sustainability: Cloudsyte ensures regulatory compliance, generates transparent reports for public sharing, manages sustainability-related risks, aids in policy development, and streamlines communication with stakeholders and boards.
Cloudsyte's advanced features provide a holistic view of ESG sustainability, making it an invaluable resource for organizations navigating the complex landscape of environmental, social, and governance responsibilities.
Muteti added, "With the introduction of these important climate disclosure laws, Cloudsyte stands ready to empower organizations to not only meet their compliance obligations but also drive meaningful change towards a sustainable future."
About Cloudsyte: Cloudsyte is a global technology company specializing in comprehensive solutions for managing sustainability projects, tracking emissions, assessing environmental impact, and supporting climate change initiatives. The comprehensive ESG management platform simplifies complex sustainability challenges, enabling businesses and governments to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the planet.
