QNAP Releases New Dual-Port QXG-10G2T 10 GbE Network Expansion Card
Designed to elevate network performance and enhance data transmission for both individuals and teams.
Taipei, Taiwan, September 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator has launched the QXG-10G2T 10 GbE network expansion card.
The QXG-10G2T is a cutting-edge, dual-port, 5-speed 10 GbE (RJ45) network expansion card, presenting an energy-efficient and cost-effective solution for various networking needs. This card is ideal for a professional photographers, videographers, or part of a collaborative team that requires simultaneous data access with lower latency.
Andy Chuang, QNAP Product Manager said, "We are excited to bring the QXG-10G2T to the market. This expansion card is a testament to QNAP's commitment to providing innovative and efficient solutions for modern networking challenges. With its versatile features and support for multiple speeds, the QXG-10G2T offers a seamless experience for both NAS and PC users, enhancing their workflow efficiency."
Key features:
-5-speed support: The QXG-10G2T supports five different speeds, including 10 GbE, 5 GbE, 2.5 GbE, 1 GbE, and earlier Ethernet standards, ensuring compatibility with various networking scenarios.
-NAS and PC compatibility: The QXG-10G2T is compatible with QNAP NAS operating systems (QTS and QuTS hero), Windows® 10, and Linux®.
-Marvell® AQtion Controller AQC107: Featuring the Marvell AQtion Controller AQC107, the QXG-10G2T delivers excellent energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness without compromising performance.
PCIe 3.0 interface: The PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface offers transfer speeds of up to 32 Gbps, enabling swift data transmission for demanding tasks.
-Gain up to 20 Gbps connectivity: By leveraging the QXG-10G2T's dual 10 GbE ports, users can achieve up to 20 Gbps connectivity through SMB multichannel or port trunking.
The QXG-10G2T expansion card is compatible with QNAP’s 10 GbE networking switch solutions, enabling users to build high-speed network environments effortlessly and cost-effectively.
For more information about the QXG-10G2T 10 GbE network expansion card and other innovative QNAP products, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
The QXG-10G2T is a cutting-edge, dual-port, 5-speed 10 GbE (RJ45) network expansion card, presenting an energy-efficient and cost-effective solution for various networking needs. This card is ideal for a professional photographers, videographers, or part of a collaborative team that requires simultaneous data access with lower latency.
Andy Chuang, QNAP Product Manager said, "We are excited to bring the QXG-10G2T to the market. This expansion card is a testament to QNAP's commitment to providing innovative and efficient solutions for modern networking challenges. With its versatile features and support for multiple speeds, the QXG-10G2T offers a seamless experience for both NAS and PC users, enhancing their workflow efficiency."
Key features:
-5-speed support: The QXG-10G2T supports five different speeds, including 10 GbE, 5 GbE, 2.5 GbE, 1 GbE, and earlier Ethernet standards, ensuring compatibility with various networking scenarios.
-NAS and PC compatibility: The QXG-10G2T is compatible with QNAP NAS operating systems (QTS and QuTS hero), Windows® 10, and Linux®.
-Marvell® AQtion Controller AQC107: Featuring the Marvell AQtion Controller AQC107, the QXG-10G2T delivers excellent energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness without compromising performance.
PCIe 3.0 interface: The PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface offers transfer speeds of up to 32 Gbps, enabling swift data transmission for demanding tasks.
-Gain up to 20 Gbps connectivity: By leveraging the QXG-10G2T's dual 10 GbE ports, users can achieve up to 20 Gbps connectivity through SMB multichannel or port trunking.
The QXG-10G2T expansion card is compatible with QNAP’s 10 GbE networking switch solutions, enabling users to build high-speed network environments effortlessly and cost-effectively.
For more information about the QXG-10G2T 10 GbE network expansion card and other innovative QNAP products, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
Contact
Woody ChangContact
+88626412000
+88626412000
Categories