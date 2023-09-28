SMC Exhibits at Weftec in Chicago, Oct. 2 - 4, 2023, Booth N-7927
Weftec is the world’s largest annual water quality conference focused on Wastewater, Industrial Process Water, Drinking Water, Collection Systems, Water Reuse/Recycle and Stormwater Management. It delivers everything you need to know about water quality and to meet water professionals from around the world and experience first-hand the best in water quality education, leading experts, the latest technology and trends, and proven solutions.
Noblesville, IN, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SMC will feature its industry-leading, innovative Air Management System (AMS) technology which monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors during machine operation and the functionality to throttle down to idle mode for non-operating cycles.
Other SMC products on exhibit will be:
· Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
- Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
- Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
- Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
· Cylinder Positioning Technology
- Fast response and high precision repeatability
· Digital Sensors and Flow Switches for Water
- Remote Type, Integrated Display Type
- Compatible with DI Water
· Chemical Resistant Products
- Process Pumps, Air Operated Valves, Digital Flow Sensors
· 2-way Solenoid and Air Operated Valves
- General purpose for water, air and vacuum
· Water Removal Units
- Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing
· Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers
- Air and water cooled
- ±0.1°C temperature stability
· Refrigerated Air Dryers
- Protect downstream components from moisture trapped in the compressed air line
Weftec Show Hours:
Oct. 2, 3 (M, T) 8:30 am – 5:30 pm CT
Oct. 4 (W) 8:30 am – 3:30 pm CT
Visit SMC at North Building, Booth 7927, McCormick Place, 2301 S. King, Chicago, IL 60616
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
