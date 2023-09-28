SMC Exhibits at Weftec in Chicago, Oct. 2 - 4, 2023, Booth N-7927

Weftec is the world’s largest annual water quality conference focused on Wastewater, Industrial Process Water, Drinking Water, Collection Systems, Water Reuse/Recycle and Stormwater Management. It delivers everything you need to know about water quality and to meet water professionals from around the world and experience first-hand the best in water quality education, leading experts, the latest technology and trends, and proven solutions.