Meals on Wheels South Florida Receives Grant from Meals on Wheels America to Address Social Isolation and Loneliness in South Florida
Funding will help bridge gaps and expand social connection offerings for older adults.
Plantation, FL, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Meals on Wheels South Florida has announced today that it has received a $10,000 grant from Meals on Wheels America, the national leadership organization supporting community-based programs across the U.S. dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation, to help reduce social isolation and improve social connectedness in South Florida.
Meals on Wheels South Florida was awarded a Meals on Wheels America Social Connection Grant to overcome key operational barriers that limit adoption or expansion of programs that address social isolation and loneliness and meet the diverse interests and needs of older adults, particularly those in underserved or unserved communities.
"This social connection grant will allow us to purchase Claris Companion Tablets for our clients," said Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida. "A partnership with Claris will demonstrate the significant impact that technology can have on reducing isolation and keeping our seniors connected to their loved ones, caregivers, and Meals on Wheels staff.”
The Claris Companion is a simple, automated, and scalable solution that allows older seniors to be connected with friends, family, and caregivers online – even if they are unfamiliar with using technology. The Claris Companion tablet helps seniors living at home to connect socially and safely age-in-place.
“One in three seniors reports feeling lonely, which has been shown to increase their risk of health complications and negatively impact their well-being,” said Ellie Hollander, Meals on Wheels America President and CEO. “For many Meals on Wheels clients, the volunteer delivering their meal is the only person they will see that day. Programs that foster social connection serve as an invaluable way to reduce isolation and loneliness. That’s why we’re proud to support local Meals on Wheels programs with these grants.”
In total, $319,800 in grants were awarded to 35 local Meals on Wheels programs as part of the Meals on Wheels America Social Connection grant program. Funding for Meals on Wheels South Florida’s grant was made possible by Caesars Foundation, a Meals on Wheels America national partner. Caesars Foundation is committed to helping older individuals live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives at every stage of the aging process.
To learn more about how you can get involved with Meals on Wheels South Florida's efforts to address social isolation and loneliness in South Florida, visit mowsoflo.org.
About Meals on Wheels South Florida
Founded in 1984, Meals on Wheels South Florida has been committed to addressing senior isolation and hunger in the communities they serve. With a dedicated team of volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Included in their list of programs and services are home meal delivery, meals and grooming for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education and emergency meals. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit mowsoflo.org.
About Meals on Wheels America
Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with an estimated two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.
About Caesars Foundation
Caesars Foundation is a private foundation funded by resorts owned or operated by the Caesars group. The Foundation is the entity through which Caesars Entertainment funds programs and projects of $5,000 or more, as well as not-for-profit giving requirements imposed by certain operating jurisdictions. The Foundation's objective is to strengthen organizations and programs in the communities where our employees and their families live and work. Learn more at www.caesarsfoundation.org.
To learn more about how you can get involved with Meals on Wheels South Florida’s efforts to address social isolation and loneliness in South Florida, visit mowsoflo.org.
Mark Adler, Executive Director
954-731-8770
www.mowsoflo.org
