MET's IIW-India Students Chapter, Nashik Inaugurated by Shreekant Patil, Founder at PARENTNashik

The MET's IIW-India Students Chapter at Nashik was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at the MET Bhujbal Knowledge City, Maharashtra, by CE Shreekant Patil, mentor at Startup India. Dr. Vijay Wani, Principal, Dr. Milind Ray, Convenor, Dr. Dheeraj Deshmukh, President of the college chapter, and Dr. Sachin Kakade, Coordinator, played key roles in organizing the event.