UF Law Graduate Amantha Kelly Joins Henderson Franklin’s Business Litigation Team
Fort Myers, FL, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce the newest addition to its Business Litigation department, Amantha "Amy" Kelly, who joins the firm as an Associate. A Florida native, Kelly has always been passionate about serving her community and believes that local businesses are vital to its success. She shares,
“I am truly honored and excited to join the Henderson Franklin team. This firm’s commitment to excellence, strong community ties, and dedication to client success align perfectly with my values and aspirations. I look forward to contributing my passion for the law to further strengthen our legal services and support the local businesses that are the lifeblood of our community.”
Kelly’s journey to Henderson Franklin began with a successful Summer Associate internship, where she demonstrated her dedication to the practice of law. She has also gained valuable experience as a judicial intern for the Honorable Nicholas Mizell in the Middle District of Florida, Fort Myers Division.
A proud "Triple Gator," Kelly graduated from the University of Florida, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, and her Master of Arts in History. She continued her academic journey at the University of Florida Levin College of Law, graduating cum laude with a Juris Doctorate. During her time at UF, she earned recognition for her outstanding thesis and held leadership positions on various law-related boards. Kelly may be reached at amantha.kelly@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1251.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Kelly or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
