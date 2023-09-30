Announcing 12th Annual SOF & Irregular Warfare Symposium
The 12th Annual SOF & Irregular Warfare Symposium will convene this November 29-30 in Tampa, FL.
Tampa, FL, September 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce advanced registration is now open for the 12th Annual SOF & Irregular Warfare Symposium, occurring this November 29-30 in Tampa, FL. The 2023 Symposium will convene senior leaders and decision makers across the SOF community, regional combatant commands, DoD, nonprofits, and industry to discuss the complexities and multifaceted nature of special operations in the 21st century.
SOF will continue to play an increasingly important role in competition with countries such as China, Russia, and Iran, particularly in irregular warfare. The Symposium will highlight the latest developments across U.S. combatant commands in the realm of special operations and irregular warfare. The integration of intelligence gathering, analysis, and technology in irregular warfare scenarios will be a focal point of discussion. Senior level speakers will delve into a diverse array of topics, addressing the growing importance of information warfare and cyber operations of emerging technologies in irregular warfare contexts.
The 2023 SOF & Irregular Warfare Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Maj. Gen Michael Martin, USAF, Director, Operations, USSOCOM
- MG Patrick Roberson, USA, Deputy Commanding General, USASOC
- Todd Breasseale, SES, Office of Information Operations, SO/LIC
- William Innes, SES, Deputy Director, Acquisition, USSOCOM
- Tom Searle, PhD, Course Director, Joint Special Operations University
- Col. Rhea Pritchett, USA, PEO Digital Applications, SOF AT&L
Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:
- Empowering Special Operations: Leading in an Era of Complex Warfare
- Transforming the SOF Enterprise to Achieve the Goals of the NDS
- Harnessing the Power of Information in Modern Warfare
- Developing the AFSOC Force of the Future by Modernizing Capabilities in Contested Environments
- Navigating the 21st Century Battlefield: Adversarial AI and Emerging Tech as a Cyber Irregular Warfare Operation
- Bolstering Deterrence Measures within NATO to Counter the Evolving Challenge of Hybrid Warfare
- And much more
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the SOF & Irregular Warfare Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://sof.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
SOF will continue to play an increasingly important role in competition with countries such as China, Russia, and Iran, particularly in irregular warfare. The Symposium will highlight the latest developments across U.S. combatant commands in the realm of special operations and irregular warfare. The integration of intelligence gathering, analysis, and technology in irregular warfare scenarios will be a focal point of discussion. Senior level speakers will delve into a diverse array of topics, addressing the growing importance of information warfare and cyber operations of emerging technologies in irregular warfare contexts.
The 2023 SOF & Irregular Warfare Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Maj. Gen Michael Martin, USAF, Director, Operations, USSOCOM
- MG Patrick Roberson, USA, Deputy Commanding General, USASOC
- Todd Breasseale, SES, Office of Information Operations, SO/LIC
- William Innes, SES, Deputy Director, Acquisition, USSOCOM
- Tom Searle, PhD, Course Director, Joint Special Operations University
- Col. Rhea Pritchett, USA, PEO Digital Applications, SOF AT&L
Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:
- Empowering Special Operations: Leading in an Era of Complex Warfare
- Transforming the SOF Enterprise to Achieve the Goals of the NDS
- Harnessing the Power of Information in Modern Warfare
- Developing the AFSOC Force of the Future by Modernizing Capabilities in Contested Environments
- Navigating the 21st Century Battlefield: Adversarial AI and Emerging Tech as a Cyber Irregular Warfare Operation
- Bolstering Deterrence Measures within NATO to Counter the Evolving Challenge of Hybrid Warfare
- And much more
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the SOF & Irregular Warfare Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://sof.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://sof.dsigroup.org/
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://sof.dsigroup.org/
Categories