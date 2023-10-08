St. Louis Youth Hockey Foundation Raises $52,000
The second annual golf tournament fundraiser will benefit the growing youth hockey nonprofit.
St. Louis, MO, October 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis Youth Hockey Foundation – a nonprofit that provides support to young players – recently held its second annual golf tournament at Greenbriar Hills Country Club in Kirkwood, Mo. and raised $52,000. All proceeds will go toward assisting young players who need financial assistance.
The St. Louis Youth Hockey Foundation awards grants annually to help young players continue playing hockey. Financial support is given to local club teams, as well as AAA and high school players based upon an individual’s need and family circumstances. In exchange for these scholarships, youth recipients pay it forward through volunteerism and community service.
Elite Cuisine, an Apex Restaurant and Market Solutions, Inc. company, was a presenting sponsor for the golf tournament and provided the event’s food. Elite Cuisine is a full-service provider that offers catering, micro markets, in-office cafes and coffee, and vending services for its corporate clients. Apex is the largest independently owned corporate food service company based in Missouri with offices in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Additional tournament sponsors included The Crane Insurance Group, English Sweep, FM Roofing, Husch Blackwell, Kaldi’s Coffee, and Mari de Villa.
“The cost for each hockey player can reach $25,000 per year,” said St. Louis Youth Hockey Foundation board member and Elite Cuisine founder Jim Schweppe. “No parent should be forced to tell their child they can’t afford to compete at the level of their accomplishment because of financial shortfalls.” Schweppe added that it is the nonprofit’s “goal to make hockey affordable and accessible to all our youth.”
Founded in 2018, the St. Louis Youth Hockey Foundation was created to give all local hockey players the ability to participate in this costly sport. For more information about the nonprofit, call (314) 807-3007.
