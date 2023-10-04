Mailmodo Launches Prebuilt Journey to Help Marketers Easily Automate Email Marketing Flows for Their Brand
Mailmodo has unveiled “Prebuilt Journey,” a library of ready-to-use email automation templates that contains all the information required to create a particular email flow prefilled, like the trigger, types of emails to include in the flow, how long to wait before sending each email, etc. Marketers can use these templates to easily create email flows for their brand’s use case in a shorter time.
Lewes, DE, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mailmodo, a well-known name in the field of interactive email marketing, has recently introduced a new collection of email automation templates known as "Prebuilt Journeys." This library of ready-to-use templates helps marketers easily create email flows for their brand’s use case in a shorter span of time.
Mailmodo's CEO, Aquibur Rahman, emphasised the significance of this collection, stating, "Prebuilt journeys is yet another testament showing our dedication to our clients by simplifying the automation processes for them. These prebuilt journeys will help brands reduce time spent on automations, and scale up to easily create multiple flows and nurture leads into customers."
It’s also incredibly easy to set up. Marketers just have to select the journey suited to their needs, customise and send it out. This helps significantly reduce time spent on ideation and planning their email journeys and gives them time to work on other aspects of their marketing strategy.
Mailmodo has thoughtfully curated over ten ready-to-use journeys for various industries and uses cases like welcome, re-engagement, cart abandonment, referral, etc. Companies can effortlessly customise these journeys, test and make them live in minutes, speeding up their workflow and allowing them to scale up.
https://www.mailmodo.com/features/email-automation-templates/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=prebuilt-journey
Zeeshan Akhtar
+1 262-600-2002
https://www.mailmodo.com/
