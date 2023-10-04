Mailmodo Launches Prebuilt Journey to Help Marketers Easily Automate Email Marketing Flows for Their Brand

Mailmodo has unveiled “Prebuilt Journey,” a library of ready-to-use email automation templates that contains all the information required to create a particular email flow prefilled, like the trigger, types of emails to include in the flow, how long to wait before sending each email, etc. Marketers can use these templates to easily create email flows for their brand’s use case in a shorter time.