Oregon Vehicle Dealer Association (OVDA) Selects Get My Auto as Primary Vendor for DMS, CRM, Marketing, and Appraisal Tools

The Oregon Vehicle Dealer Association (OVDA) has proudly announced its selection of Get My Auto as the primary preferred vendor for dealer management systems (DMS), customer relationship management (CRM), marketing, and appraisal tools. This strategic collaboration aligns with the mission of both entities to bolster the performance and efficiency of auto dealerships across Oregon.