RX Japan's Gardex 2023 Highlights Growing Trends in Outdoor Living Spaces
Gardex, the International Garden and Outdoor Lifestyle Show, emerged as a platform to celebrate and showcase the fusion of gardening and outdoor living. This annual event brings together gardening enthusiasts, landscape designers, outdoor furniture manufacturers, and more under one roof. It serves as a testament to the ever-growing interest in transforming outdoor spaces into havens of relaxation and creativity.
Chiba, Japan, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The past few years have seen a remarkable surge in interest and enthusiasm for outdoor living spaces, with gardening taking centre stage. In fact, the spring and summer of 2020 saw homeowners gardening in record numbers. The pandemic-induced lockdowns and the subsequent desire for a closer connection to nature have played a significant role in this phenomenon.
People across the globe have taken up gardening as a fulfilling and therapeutic hobby. This surge has given rise to urban gardening, balcony plantations, and a renewed interest in sustainable practices. However, the question lingers: Will this passion for outdoor living and gardening endure beyond the current circumstances?
Industry experts suggest that the trends we're witnessing might indeed have a lasting impact. According to Axiom's research, 47% of respondents intend to increase the number of plants they plant in their gardens next season, compared to 40% who plan to maintain their planting activities from last year. More than half of those surveyed said that gardening provided a source of exercise and helped them cope with stress.
As people spent more time at home, gardening offered a therapeutic escape and a sense of accomplishment. Tending to plants not only provided an opportunity for outdoor activity but also a connection to nature, contributing to improved mental well-being.
The benefits of gardening are multifaceted. In a 2017 meta-analysis in Preventive Medicine Reports, it was found that gardening offers a wide range of health outcomes, such as reductions in depression and anxiety, as well as increases in life satisfaction, quality of life, and sense of community.
Gardening's appeal extends beyond a mere trend, positioning itself as a lasting lifestyle choice. With this, a natural progression emerged: the growing enthusiasm for building outdoor living spaces. As gardening enthusiasts invest time and effort in cultivating their gardens, they naturally extend their passion to creating inviting outdoor environments. Patios, decks, and nooks become extensions of the garden — places to unwind, entertain, and enjoy the fruits of one's labour.
"Gardening has become a profound way for individuals to reconnect with nature and curate their own outdoor sanctuaries," says Manami Ogawa, RX Japan Int'l Marketing Specialist at Gardex Show Management. "Platforms like Gardex have emerged as a helpful avenue for gardening and outdoor enthusiasts, providing a space where they can exchange ideas, access expert advice, and discover the latest innovations in outdoor living."
Among the top exhibitors gracing the floors of Gardex are visionary companies like Okano Syukaen, renowned for their ornamental trees and perennial plants, and Green Coco Lim, a pioneer in low-cost palm mats for road paving and landscaping. These exhibitors, among others, have been instrumental in driving the momentum behind the gardening and outdoor living trend.
Whether you're an avid gardener, a landscaping enthusiast, or a business in the industry, Gardex is the global marketplace to discover the latest trends and source products in horticulture and outdoor living. Additionally, Gardex is co-located with Agri and TOOL JAPAN, two equally exciting events that encompass the wider world of agriculture and cutting-edge tools.
Take part in Gardex and seize the opportunity to explore innovative solutions that span gardening, agriculture, and hardware, all under one roof. Visit GARDEX’s official website, www.gardex.jp, to be a visitor at the event and its concurrent shows. Mark your calendars and secure your spot at Gardex, Agri Week Tokyo, and Tool Japan on 11–13 October 2023 at Makuhari Messe, Japan.
