Hoffmann Brothers is Fundraising in Support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
St. Louis, MO, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hoffmann Brothers, a family-owned and full-service home service provider, is observing October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month by raising funds for the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) campaign in St. Louis.
The funds will be used for lifesaving breast cancer research and to advance health equity through essential programs and services. This goes toward supporting breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey.
Diane Sprague was the inspiration behind joining this movement. She started at Hoffmann Brothers in 1992 and was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. Before she passed away in 2020, the company found a way to honor her. An annual award is given to team members who embody her strongest values of selflessness, integrity, and kindness.
“No matter her hardships, Diane never let her cancer or treatments dampen her spirit. Her determination left a mark on all of us,” said Chris Hoffmann, President and CEO of Hoffmann Brothers. “Starting this year, we are joining the fight against breast cancer by fundraising.”
Field professions at Hoffmann Brothers are promoting fundraising efforts by asking for $5 donations on every service call. To further spread awareness, they will be wearing pink hats and shoe covers throughout October. Employees can choose to join the Hoffmann Brothers Making Strides team, donate money directly to the fundraiser, or purchase a breast cancer awareness t-shirt from Hoffmann Brothers to show their support.
More than 290,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors living in the US today.
Over the past 30 years, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals and has grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement.
The 3-to-5-mile noncompetitive walks are an opportunity to unite as a community to honor cancer survivors and raise awareness. This year, Making Strides events will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide.
Learn more about the campaign by visiting https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=105661.
To make a donation, please go to https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer/MSABCCY23NOR?team_id=2697232&pg=team&fr_id=105661.
About Hoffmann Brothers
Hoffmann Brothers is a family-owned, full-service residential and commercial provider for St. Louis, MO, and Nashville, TN. Since opening its doors over 40 years ago, they have provided heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain, sewer, water heater, electrical, appliance services, and more. The company employs over 400 team members dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and providing options and solutions to all home service needs. For more information, please visit https://www.hoffmannbros.com/.
