KIB Celebrates 32nd Annual Trash Bash 428 Volunteers Participate at T.W. Richardson Grove
Irving, TX, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- T.W. Richardson Grove Park, 333 E. Interstate Highway 635, was the site of the Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) 32nd Annual Trash Bash, the organization’s signature cleanup event. A total of 428 volunteers gathered at the park on Sept. 23, with a focus of stopping litter from reaching the nearby Elm Fork of the Trinity River. The volunteers totaled 1,284 hours of service and collected 1,680 pounds of trash and 660 pounds of recyclables.
Mayor Rick Stopfer officially proclaimed Sept. 23 as “Trash Bash Day in Irving.” The event also was part of National Public Lands Day when thousands of volunteers engaged in similar projects across the country.
KIB partnered with Crisis Ministries of Irving for their annual canned food drive during the city’s Trash Bash event. Volunteers who brought a food donation received a KIB T-shirt. A total of 810 pounds of food was collected to benefit those the local community.
Following the cleanup, volunteers from Nueva Vida Church prepared and served beef and veggie hot dogs, and chips were donated by Frito-Lay. KIB volunteers also served a variety of I Fratelli pizzas to the hungry crowd.
During the event, attendees had the opportunity to visit a variety of vendors at the park. The City of Irving Water Utilities shared fun facts about water conservation. The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas offered STEM activities and program information at their table, while two scouts working on their Silver Badges presented material on mental health. Irving Flood Control District III, Level Pathways, and Well Med all had information tables. The Irving Public Library returned for a second year to present three performances of a puppet show, while the City of Irving Urban Forestry team helped volunteers pot tree seedlings to take home.
Several city departments helped make Trash Bash a success, including Parks and Recreation, Solid Waste Services, Water Utilities and Communications. Representatives of the Irving Fire Department were present to answer questions about the IFD, and help distribute giveaway items to the volunteers. The Singley Academy Police Explorers directed traffic and kept the parking procedure safe and efficient. The Young Men’s Service League – Irving Hawks Chapter distributed supplies at the registration tables and helped with food service.
KIB Board President Scott Wilson, who provided safety instructions to the volunteers prior to the cleanup, shared his thoughts about the event. “The Trash Bash is KIB’s biggest volunteer event of the year,” said Wilson. “Since 1992, this has been an outstanding opportunity for volunteers to work together to help make our community cleaner and greener. On behalf of the KIB Board and staff, I want to thank everyone who came out to help make this event a success.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175.
