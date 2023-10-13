TEDxStLouis Hosts Two Steps Forward Talks
Live and in-person TEDx series spotlights local women and their perspective on gender equity.
St. Louis, MO, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TEDxStLouis, a nonprofit community of learners and change-agents in St. Louis – will host its “Two Steps Forward” talks on Fri., Oct. 27 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Touhill Performing Arts Center located at One University Blvd. on the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) campus. Tickets range from $35 for General Admission and $65 for a VIP experience.
The “Two Steps Forward” TEDxStLouis Women’s event will highlight inspirational women who are taking bold strides into the future to make big dreams a reality. Speakers include:
· Julie Antonic, Actress and Playwright for Prison Performing Arts, Artist, and owner of ArtTonic, “Ex prisoners are finding surprising levels of success as returning citizens through organizations such as Prison Performing Arts.”
· Cynthia Chapple, Founder and CEO of Black Girls Do STEM and CC Black Lab, “Roaming Curiosity Leads to Radical Imagination as an Antithesis to Injustice.”
· Betsy Cohen, Executive Director of the St. Louis Mosaic Project, “Why immigrants are important to our communities and economies, with their compelling skills and stories.”
· Legacy Jackson, Founder of Little Legacies Community Service Organization, “How a 14-year-old’s service organization is impacting communities, developing young change-makers, and having fun with a purpose.”
· Mary Ruppert-Stroescu, Associate Professor at Washington University in St. Louis, “It’s a never-ending quest: sustainable fashion solutions and the problems they create.”
· Naomi Wheeless, Global Head of Customer Success at Square, “Taking the I out of Leadership.”
The event includes Innovation Alley, a space to learn more about local innovators whose ideas are positively shifting the area’s community.
Sponsors include COCA, 100th Monkey, Modest Motion, RAC, RGA, and US Bancorp.
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Founded in 2013, TEDxStLouis, formerly TEDxGatewayArch, provides the community with events, connections, and ongoing information.
Contact
TEDxStLouisContact
Mich Hancock
314-303-3782
www.tedxsaintlouis.org
