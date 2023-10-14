Top Georgia Realtor & Breast Cancer Survivor Kicks Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Annual Fundraising Campaign in Support of Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta
Realtor donating 15% of commissions in October in honor of breast cancer awareness.
Atlanta, GA, October 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katrina Léonce, a top selling U.S. realtor based in metro Atlanta, is leading the charge in raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she is launching her annual fundraising campaign to support Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta. She will donate 15% of all sold, contracted, or referral commissions during the month of October to Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta. Léonce’s 16-month battle with breast cancer compelled her to kickstart the initiative nearly 6 years ago and she is upholding her commitment to raising funds, spreading awareness, and advocating for those impacted by the disease.
As part of her campaign, she is encouraging her colleagues, clients, and community members to spread the word about this year’s campaign. She hopes this year’s contributions will surpass all previous donations. Léonce believes that every dollar counts and that together, we can make a difference in the fight against breast cancer. She also emphasized the importance of regular screenings and early detection.
“I want to use my voice and my platform to make a difference,” she said. “Breast cancer is a devastating disease, but with more awareness and funding, we can fight it.”
As a survivor, Léonce uniquely understands the journey and recognizes the physical, mental, and emotional toil that fighting breast cancer entails. She underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and a double mastectomy, and credits the support of her family, friends, and multiple support groups with helping her along the way. Through it all, her enthusiasm and dedication to her real estate clients encouraged her to endure and press forward, and laid the groundwork for her involvement with Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta.
“Breast cancer is a disease I know all too well. It does not discriminate and affects us all, whether directly or indirectly. It is a disease that needs as much support as possible. I am thrilled to be able to contribute to this cause and help Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta further their important work,” said Léonce. “As a Susan G. Komen spokesperson I have had the honor of speaking to various groups to share my story and encourage other women in the battle.”
During her battle she shared her experience through her “KatFight” blog with the intention of encouraging other women coping with the loss of their hair and other challenges of treatment. The “KatFight” team organically grew out of the blog and through Léonce’s organization the group walked, ran, and raised funds for several Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure events.
Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta is part of the larger Susan G. Komen organization, the world’s largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer. To date, Komen has invested more than $2.9 billion in groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy, and programs in more than 60 countries. Breast Cancer Awareness Month aims to raise awareness about the disease, promote the importance of early detection, and raise funds for research and support services.
“When I was diagnosed my oncologist referred me to the Susan G. Komen organization, and the emotional support I received and sisterhood from other survivors was a lifeline. They also offered rides to treatment, house cleaning services, and more that although was not necessary for me, are without a doubt a huge benefit for other women in treatment.”
Celebrating 7 years in remission, Léonce is grateful to advance her advocacy and spread awareness while doing what she loves. As one of the top producing agents in the southeast, she has been ranked in the top 1.5% of realtors in the U.S. by Real Trends and has made Atlanta Magazine’s All-Star list for the last three years. Her experience, coupled with her passion for helping others, has made her one of the most respected professionals in her field.
“I am committed to not just raising funds, but also raising awareness about this disease. Together, we can make a difference. I encourage everyone to join me in this fight,” said Léonce.
To donate or learn more about this campaign, call (770) 222-2229.
