Eco-shell™ Adds 99.9% Antibacterial Efficacy to Long List of Eco-Certifications and Patents
Products made with eco-shell™ can achieve up to 50% plastic reduction, 70% carbon reduction, and are now certified to be recyclable and antibacterial.
Fredericton, Canada, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spark Sourcing, the authorized distributor for GEX Eco Pellet – branded as eco-shell™ in the Western Hemisphere, Australia, and New Zealand – is thrilled to announce that a new, concentrated form eco-shell™ has achieved SGS certification, verifying its 99.9% antibacterial effectiveness. This development takes the already eco-friendly and versatile eco-shell™ to a new level of functionality, offering exciting opportunities for brands and manufacturers in various industries.
The original eco-shell™, a patented bio-calcium product certified as eco-friendly, has garnered recognition for its ability to reduce plastic (up to 50%) and carbon (up to 70%). Products made with eco-shell™ are also certified as recyclable according to EN 13430 standards. The versatility of this material extends to compatibility with a wide range of plastics, including PP, PE, HDPE, PET, EVA, EPE, PS, ABS, rubber, PVC, PC & ABS, as well as recycled plastic, ocean-bound plastics, and bioplastics. Its applications span multiple sectors, from pharmaceutical and cosmetics packaging to industrial packaging, toys, household products, and more.
The concentrated eco-shell™ represents an enhancement of its antibacterial properties, achieving an impressive 99.9% antibacterial effectiveness. This breakthrough opens doors to various applications, including but not limited to:
Antibacterial waste bins and household containers
Infant and child products
Yoga mats
Flooring tiles for playrooms and gyms
Sports equipment
Toilet seats
Toys
Mouthpieces for vapes and similar tools (eco-shell™ also increases melting point)
Packaging for consumer products
Plastic parts for automotive industry
The antibacterial properties of eco-shell™, both standard and concentrated, are attributed to its calcined content, a result of the patented process that efficiently transforms waste eggshells into bio-calcium based inorganic materials. Calcined inorganic material (CaO or MgO) is well-known for its antibacterial properties, making it suitable for use in a variety of applications. Shells from the ocean can also provide antibacterial protection after calcination, but being more susceptible to ocean pollutants, heavy metals, and radiation, they are less suitable for consumer products.
Three distinct antibacterial mechanisms have been identified in this formulation of eco-shell™:
pH Alteration: CaO raises the pH around bacteria, creating an inhospitable environment for their growth.
Ca2+ or Mg2+ Interaction: CaO or MgO generates Ca2+ or Mg2+ when in contact with water, which interferes with the bacterial cell membrane's function, leading to starvation and cell wall rupture and ultimate bactericidal effect.This same process also produces antifungal effects.
Free Radical Production: CaO or MgO readily dissolves in water, producing free radicals (O2−) that inhibit bacterial growth and proliferation.
Moreover, plastic products incorporating concentrated formula eco-shell™ particles offer natural, long-lasting antibacterial effects. This sustainable solution aligns with international ESG policy requirements for carbon reduction and reuse while ensuring that plastic products can be recycled within the recycling system, reducing waste and supporting the transition to a circular economy.
About Spark Sourcing
Headquartered in Taiwan with affiliated offices in the UK and Canada, Spark Sourcing proudly serves as the authorized distributor for eco-shell™ in select regions. The Canadian branch holds the distinction of being an Indigenous, female-owned business. Committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions worldwide, Spark Sourcing is at the forefront of providing eco-friendly alternatives that drive positive change in the packaging industry. The company firmly believes that transitioning to a circular economy for plastics is not only beneficial for the plastic industry but also a crucial step forward for our planet.
