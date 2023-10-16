Speaker Line-up Released Ahead of the Working Capital Forum Europe 2023
Adaugeo Media reports hear from the leading working capital industry experts at Working Capital Forum Europe 2023, taking place in Amsterdam on 28th November 2023.
Amsterdam, Netherlands, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Working Capital Forum organised by Adaugeo Media is the world’s largest specialist working capital event and draws in 300+ global attendees, including corporate treasurers, procurement directors, CFOs, finance directors/heads, and senior leaders in large corporations.
The one-day event will bring live demos, panel debates, workshops, keynote sessions and Q&A’s, covering every aspect of working capital management and supply chain finance, including payables finance, inventory management, receivables finance, cash forecasting, liquidity strategies, FASB and IASB regulatory changes, and much more…
Guest passes are available for a limited time to bona fide corporate treasurers, procurement directors, and similar roles within large corporations, subject to final approval. Interested parties can register at https://www.workingcapitalforumeurope.com?promo=PR2&tr=true
The Working Capital Forum is proud to announce the speakers and agenda for the one-day forum, speakers include:
· Tanya Rodman, Director of Finance, Corporate Treasury and Working Capital Management, Teva Pharmaceuticals
· Mark Van Abeelen, Director, Finance Strategy & Business Excellence, Ricoh Europe
· Paola Andrea Jiménez Jimenez, Team Lead Treasury Analytics, Zalando
· Bram Desmet of Operations and Supply Chain, Vlerick Business School
· Erik Putter, Head Of Finance, World Wide Technology
· Andrea Grgić-Halić, Associate Director EU Treasury, Teva Pharmaceuticals
· Julle Pedersen, Director, EMIA, Bridgestone EMIA
· Diego Maus Lizariturry, CFO, Grupo IFA
· Tope Fajonyomi, AMCT, EMEA Treasurer, AGCO Corporation
· Doug Schoch, Vice President Supply Chain Finance - Americas. Siemens
and many more.....
See the full speaker line-up at https://www.workingcapitalforumeurope.com/page/2644186/speakers?promo=PR2&tr=true
Key agenda presentations include:
· Managing Inventory in Challenging Times with Ricoh
· A World of Risk & Opportunity: The Economic Outlook for Treasury and Procurement
· How Receivables Finance fits into WWT's working capital strategy
· Leading the way: Working Capital Transformation at Teva
Followed by three breakout streams covering:
1. Case studies: Including how Bridgestone built a successful ESG SCF programme, why Otto Group is replacing LoCs and how AGCO is scaling receivables finance
2. Workshops: Including an exclusive Workshop on Rethinking Supply Chains with Bram de Smet, and The Siemens Story, revisiting the world’s longest-running SCF programme
3. Technology: Including how Zalando has integrated Working Capital into its Treasury Technology Stack, tech demos on cash forecasting and dynamic discounting and much more...
Plus a panel debate on Managing Working Capital in Challenging Times
To view the full agenda, visit https://www.workingcapitalforumeurope.com/agenda?promo=PR2&tr=true
Sponsored by:
Gold Sponsors: American Express, Orbian, Rabobank, Santander, SAP / Taulia
Silver Sponsors: BBVA, Ecovadis, Kyriba, MUFG, Prime Revenue
Bronze Sponsors: BNP Paribas, C2FO, Citi, CRX Markets Deutsche Bank, Falcon Group, ING, JP Morgan, Peridot Group, TIS
Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available, please contact Diana Henderson, Director at dianah@adaugeomedia.com.
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Lead at simid@adaugeomedia.com.
The Working Capital Forum Europe 2023
28th November 2023
Beurs van Berlage
Amsterdam
#WCFE23
https://www.workingcapitalforumeurope.com?promo=PR2&tr=true
About Adaugeo Media
Established in 2012, Adaugeo Media organises online and in-person events in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Our conferences, workshops, and seminars provide treasurers, procurement professionals, and the solution providers who serve them with unrivalled opportunities for learning and networking. For vendors, our events offer unique opportunities to meet and engage with potential clients.
Adaugeo Media helps corporate treasurers meet and learn from each other and from their colleagues in procurement, finance, and IT. Banks and financial technology companies work with us to meet and share their expertise with this hard-to-reach group.
To find out more, visit https://www.adaugeomedia.com/
