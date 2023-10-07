AIRtec Inc. Partners with Tours of Duty to Enhance POW/MIA Search and Recovery Efforts
AIRtec Inc, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with Tours of Duty, a nonprofit organization dedicated to locating and repatriating our nation's POW/MIAs. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the ongoing mission to bring closure to the families of those who have sacrificed for our country.
Tours of Duty has long been committed to the crucial task of finding and returning the remains of American service members who are still missing from past conflicts. By conducting these missions, they bring solace to the families of missing service members and uphold our nation's commitment to those who have served.
As a technology leader specializing in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) solutions, AIRtec will play a critical role in enhancing Tours of Duty's capabilities. Through advanced technology advisory services and ISR expertise, AIRtec will empower Tours of Duty with cutting-edge tools and strategies to improve search and recovery operations.
This partnership underscores the significance of technology and innovation in addressing important national issues. Together, AIRtec and Tours of Duty strive to leverage state-of-the-art solutions to make a lasting impact on the search and recovery efforts for POW/MIAs.
Tom Jarboe, the CEO of AIRtec, is enthusiastic about utilizing the company's expertise and technical capabilities to support this vital work for the families of fallen warriors. "We must always remember the tremendous efforts these heroes made in protecting our homeland and American way of life."
"We are privileged to have AIRtec as our technology advisor and ISR partner," said Amanda Rutledge, Founder and CEO of Tours of Duty. "Their dedication to our mission and technological expertise will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our efforts to bring closure to the families of our missing service members."
This partnership exemplifies AIRtec's commitment to giving back to the veteran community and supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans and their families.
To learn more about AIRtec and Tours of Duty, please visit www.flyairtec.com and www.toursofduty.org.
About AIRtec: AIRtec is a leading provider of technology solutions specializing in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). With a focus on innovation and excellence, AIRtec delivers cutting-edge technology to address complex challenges across various industries, including defense and security.
About Tours of Duty: Tours of Duty is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the search and recovery of our nation's POW/MIAs by employing veterans in their post-military careers. By combining a commitment to veterans' well-being with a mission to bring our heroes home, Tours of Duty creates meaningful employment opportunities and advances the cause of honoring those who have served.
Contact
AIRtecContact
Chad Knauss
240-317-5769
flyairtec.com
