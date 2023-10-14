Canadian Lymphedema Framework Presents: 2023 National Lymphedema Conference in Toronto, ON
Toronto, Canada, October 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Canadian Lymphedema Framework (CLF) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2023 National Lymphedema Conference, scheduled to take place on November 2 and 3 at the Toronto Airport Marriott Hotel. The event promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for healthcare professionals, researchers, patients, and advocates to come together and foster advancements in lymphedema management, treatment, and care.
Lymphedema, a chronic and often misunderstood condition affecting a conservatively estimated one million Canadians, requires a multidisciplinary approach to improve patient outcomes. Under the theme "Moving Forward Together," the 2023 National Lymphedema Conference aims to provide a platform for education, collaboration, and innovation in addressing the challenges posed by lymphedema.
Attendees can look forward to a rich program that includes:
1. Engaging Keynote Speeches: Renowned experts from the medical and research communities will deliver inspiring talks on key topics in lymphedema management and treatment.
2. Cutting-edge Presentations: The conference will feature presentations of the latest research findings, fostering discussions on emerging trends and potential breakthroughs.
3. Interactive Workshops: Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops led by experienced practitioners, providing practical insights and skill development.
4. Patient Perspectives: Patients living with lymphedema will share their personal journeys, offering unique insights into the challenges and triumphs of living with the condition.
5. Networking Opportunities: Delegates will have ample time to network and connect with fellow professionals, patients, and industry leaders, fostering collaborations that may lead to impactful projects.
Bonnie Baker, Executive Director of the Canadian Lymphedema Framework, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming conference, stating, "The 2023 National Lymphedema Conference is a critical milestone in our ongoing efforts to advance lymphedema research and care in Canada. By bringing together leading experts and passionate individuals, we aim to drive positive change and improve the lives of those affected by this condition."
Registration for the conference is open until October 26. To secure your spot please visit the official conference website at www.canadalymph.ca/conference
The Canadian Lymphedema Framework is grateful for the generous support of our sponsors, whose contributions make this event possible. Organizations interested in sponsoring the conference are encouraged to contact our sponsorship committee at conference@canadalymph.ca
For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information about the 2023 National Lymphedema Conference, please contact:
Media Relations Team Email: admin@canadalymph.ca Phone: (647) 693-1083
About the Canadian Lymphedema Framework:
The Canadian Lymphedema Framework is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research, education, and awareness of lymphedema. With a collaborative approach that involves healthcare professionals, researchers, and patients, CLF strives to improve the quality of life for those living with lymphedema and related conditions.
Contact
Canadian Lymphedema Framework
Bonnie Baker
Bonnie Baker
647-693-1083
www.canadalymph.ca
Bonnie Baker
647-693-1083
www.canadalymph.ca
