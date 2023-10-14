Relentless Positivity Fitness Launches New Mentorship Program for Kids
Relentless Positivity Fitness is launching Relentless Positivity Mentoring (RPM). RPM is a program designed for kids ages 10-14 who want to feel better about their body, build confidence, have better self-esteem, and have a trusted adult figure they can confide in.
Huntsville, AL, October 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Relentless Positivity Fitness, a fitness business dedicated to helping women of all ages look and feel their best, is excited to announce the launch of its new fitness mentorship program, Relentless Positivity Mentoring (RPM). RPM is a program designed for kids ages 10-14 who want to feel better about their body, build confidence, have better self-esteem, and have a trusted adult figure they can confide in.
RPM pairs each child with a mentor who will provide them with one-on-one support and guidance. Mentors will help kids set and achieve fitness goals, develop healthy eating habits, and build positive self-talk. They will also be a sounding board for kids' thoughts and feelings, and help them navigate the challenges of adolescence.
“When I read that the second leading cause of death for 10-14-year-olds was suicide, it broke my heart and I decided I had to do something about it. I believe that every kid deserves hope and to feel good about themselves,” said Joe Martin, founder of Relentless Positivity Fitness. “RPM is designed to help kids build confidence, self-esteem, and healthy habits that will last a lifetime. The fitness part is secondary, the most important part is just listening to the kids.”
RPM is open to kids of all fitness levels and abilities. The program will be held at Relentless Positivity Fitness’s studio in Huntsville, AL. To learn more about RPM or to sign up call 256.468.7146.
About Relentless Positivity Fitness
Relentless Positivity Fitness is a fitness business dedicated to helping women of all ages feel their best. The company offers a variety of classes and programs designed to meet the needs of all fitness levels and abilities. Relentless Positivity Fitness is committed to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.
RPM pairs each child with a mentor who will provide them with one-on-one support and guidance. Mentors will help kids set and achieve fitness goals, develop healthy eating habits, and build positive self-talk. They will also be a sounding board for kids' thoughts and feelings, and help them navigate the challenges of adolescence.
“When I read that the second leading cause of death for 10-14-year-olds was suicide, it broke my heart and I decided I had to do something about it. I believe that every kid deserves hope and to feel good about themselves,” said Joe Martin, founder of Relentless Positivity Fitness. “RPM is designed to help kids build confidence, self-esteem, and healthy habits that will last a lifetime. The fitness part is secondary, the most important part is just listening to the kids.”
RPM is open to kids of all fitness levels and abilities. The program will be held at Relentless Positivity Fitness’s studio in Huntsville, AL. To learn more about RPM or to sign up call 256.468.7146.
About Relentless Positivity Fitness
Relentless Positivity Fitness is a fitness business dedicated to helping women of all ages feel their best. The company offers a variety of classes and programs designed to meet the needs of all fitness levels and abilities. Relentless Positivity Fitness is committed to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.
Contact
Relentless Positivity FitnessContact
Joe Martin
256-468-7146
www.FitAndPositive.com
Joe Martin
256-468-7146
www.FitAndPositive.com
Categories