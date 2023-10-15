Everyone Needs A Steve Inc. to Organize 22 Hour Event to Raise Money for Veterans
Canton, MI, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Everyone Needs A Steve Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is organizing a 22 hour run/walk event to raise money for Veterans and awareness of the veteran suicide rate. Steve Schreiber, a class of 1989 Eagle Scout passionate about community service, will be running/walking for 22 hours starting at noon on Friday, Nov. 10, at Heritage Park at 1150 S Canton Center, Canton, Mich. The second annual event will end at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day).
The 22 hours represents the approximately 22 veterans who die by suicide every day. Schreiber will take laps around the park for 22 hours. People are invited to join or cheer him on. A donation table will be at the event, and 80% of the proceeds will go to veteran programs.
Schreiber states, “Much of my family served in the military, including all the father figures and male influences of my life. A large percentage of my friends are veterans as well. I’ve always felt that more veterans than we realize have wounds we don’t see and stories they don’t tell. In 2022, I did the 22 hours on my own and collected $3,100 in donations just by word of mouth and my personal social media accounts. For 2023, I wanted to raise awareness of the veteran suicide issue and increase the donations I could collect so I formed ‘Everyone Needs A Steve’ with some close friends. As a Non-Profit, we could open the event to other participants and secure the use of a local park overnight. We’ve set up the event for participants to register to join me in any length of time or distance they prefer. Within 24 hours of the event being posted we had an inquiry of someone wanting to complete the full 22 hours with me, so I’m very excited by the quick response of people eager to join me." Participants can register for a block of time online.
More information about the event as well as how to donate to the cause can be found at EveryoneNeedsASteve.org.
The 22 hours represents the approximately 22 veterans who die by suicide every day. Schreiber will take laps around the park for 22 hours. People are invited to join or cheer him on. A donation table will be at the event, and 80% of the proceeds will go to veteran programs.
Schreiber states, “Much of my family served in the military, including all the father figures and male influences of my life. A large percentage of my friends are veterans as well. I’ve always felt that more veterans than we realize have wounds we don’t see and stories they don’t tell. In 2022, I did the 22 hours on my own and collected $3,100 in donations just by word of mouth and my personal social media accounts. For 2023, I wanted to raise awareness of the veteran suicide issue and increase the donations I could collect so I formed ‘Everyone Needs A Steve’ with some close friends. As a Non-Profit, we could open the event to other participants and secure the use of a local park overnight. We’ve set up the event for participants to register to join me in any length of time or distance they prefer. Within 24 hours of the event being posted we had an inquiry of someone wanting to complete the full 22 hours with me, so I’m very excited by the quick response of people eager to join me." Participants can register for a block of time online.
More information about the event as well as how to donate to the cause can be found at EveryoneNeedsASteve.org.
Contact
Everyone Needs A Steve Inc.Contact
Steve Schreiber
734-743-1627
https://everyoneneedsasteve.org
Steve Schreiber
734-743-1627
https://everyoneneedsasteve.org
Categories