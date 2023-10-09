STN Achieves CRN Triple Crown Status, an Award Recognition of Exceptional IT Market Leadership
Pleasanton, CA, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- STN, Inc., today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named STN, Inc, as a 2023 Triple Crown Award winner. This award celebrates standout solution providers for the impressive accomplishment of being featured on three of CRN’s prestigious lists.
For ten consecutive years, the Triple Crown Award has accredited unparalleled performance from top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise within the IT channel.
The recipients of the CRN Triple Crown Award are recognized for their remarkable accomplishment of securing a position on three distinguished lists in the same year. These lists include the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers in North America based on revenue, the Fast Growth 150, which ranks the fastest-growing organizations in the channel, and the Tech Elite 250, which acknowledges the attainment of the highest-level certifications from leading vendors in the industry. While each list is a noteworthy achievement, being featured on all three in a single year is a testament to exceptional service and warrants special acknowledgement from the entire channel community.
STN Incorporated
Strategy
STN, Inc. believes understanding where clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. STN, Inc. includes all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business requirements in their technology implementation.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in STN’s ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues.
https://www.stninc.com/
Blaine Raddon, the CEO of The Channel Company, expressed his excitement and congratulations to the top solution providers who have achieved the prestigious Triple Crown Award. “These providers have not only demonstrated exceptional revenue growth in North America but have also surpassed many other channel organizations in terms of their progress. They have successfully maintained and enhanced their technical skills, resulting in the highest level of service in the IT channel.” Raddon emphasized that “this award represents the pinnacle of honor, recognizing truly extraordinary solution providers who consistently exceed expectations in their contributions to the channel and the industry's future through their unwavering dedication and expertise.”
This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with their dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, they’re connecting and empowering technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, The Channel Company draws from their deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
For ten consecutive years, the Triple Crown Award has accredited unparalleled performance from top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise within the IT channel.
The recipients of the CRN Triple Crown Award are recognized for their remarkable accomplishment of securing a position on three distinguished lists in the same year. These lists include the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers in North America based on revenue, the Fast Growth 150, which ranks the fastest-growing organizations in the channel, and the Tech Elite 250, which acknowledges the attainment of the highest-level certifications from leading vendors in the industry. While each list is a noteworthy achievement, being featured on all three in a single year is a testament to exceptional service and warrants special acknowledgement from the entire channel community.
STN Incorporated
Strategy
STN, Inc. believes understanding where clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. STN, Inc. includes all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business requirements in their technology implementation.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in STN’s ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues.
https://www.stninc.com/
Blaine Raddon, the CEO of The Channel Company, expressed his excitement and congratulations to the top solution providers who have achieved the prestigious Triple Crown Award. “These providers have not only demonstrated exceptional revenue growth in North America but have also surpassed many other channel organizations in terms of their progress. They have successfully maintained and enhanced their technical skills, resulting in the highest level of service in the IT channel.” Raddon emphasized that “this award represents the pinnacle of honor, recognizing truly extraordinary solution providers who consistently exceed expectations in their contributions to the channel and the industry's future through their unwavering dedication and expertise.”
This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with their dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, they’re connecting and empowering technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, The Channel Company draws from their deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Contact
STN, Inc.Contact
Kristina Tran
+1 (866) 459-0642
www.stninc.com
Kristina Tran
+1 (866) 459-0642
www.stninc.com
Categories