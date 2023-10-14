Toy Storage Nation Slides Into the "Sunshine State" for a One-of-a-Kind RV and Boat Storage Workshop, Dec. 1, in Fort Myers, Fla.
One-day accelerated workshop provides attendees with an extreme educational experience in RV and boat storage developing, investing and operating a success facility.
Fort Myers, FL, October 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Entrepreneurs and investors are welcome to up their skill sets, knowledge and networking within the booming RV and boat storage industry at the upcoming Toy Storage Nation Executive RV and Boat Storage Workshop, Dec. 1, in Fort Myers, Fla. This unique opportunity offers the express to success within this niche industry, predicted to experience explosive growth in the coming years.
The one-day accelerated workshop reels through the encyclopedia of RV and boat storage development and operations, taking attendees to higher levels of expertise in the business, whether they are newcomers exploring options or veterans looking for ways to expand and capitalize on higher profit margins.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the A to Z of the business:
· Pinpointing the perfect site for RV/boat storage;
· Conducting a comprehensive feasibility study;
· Considering solar opportunities to offset operational costs;
· Calculating unit sizes and mix;
· Identifying industry lenders;
· Investing for the best returns;
· Shopping for insurance and security technology;
· Navigating legal concerns; and
· Fine-tuning the business for higher profits.
Limited seats are available for this one-of-a-kind event, produced by the world-leading RV and boat storage resource–Toy Storage Nation. Attendees will engage with professional vehicle-storage pioneers sharing their wealth of knowledge on all aspects of the industry.
In addition to in-depth presentations covering everything needed to take their entrepreneurial spirit to successful facility operations, workshop attendees will tour a local RV/boat storage facility and have time to mingle with vehicle storage professionals while enjoying breakfast and lunch, as well as cocktails and hors d'oeuvres during an end-of-day reception.
“This industry holds infinite opportunities for RV and boat storage developers, operators and investors,” says Amy Bix, president of Toy Storage Nation. “Our Executive Workshop will prove to be an invaluable resource for industry newcomers and seasoned professionals alike.”
For more details and to register, visit: toystoragenation.com or
https://web.cvent.com/event/cc0c0da6-0566-4006-88c5-bbcc9ef88eaf/summary
The one-day accelerated workshop reels through the encyclopedia of RV and boat storage development and operations, taking attendees to higher levels of expertise in the business, whether they are newcomers exploring options or veterans looking for ways to expand and capitalize on higher profit margins.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the A to Z of the business:
· Pinpointing the perfect site for RV/boat storage;
· Conducting a comprehensive feasibility study;
· Considering solar opportunities to offset operational costs;
· Calculating unit sizes and mix;
· Identifying industry lenders;
· Investing for the best returns;
· Shopping for insurance and security technology;
· Navigating legal concerns; and
· Fine-tuning the business for higher profits.
Limited seats are available for this one-of-a-kind event, produced by the world-leading RV and boat storage resource–Toy Storage Nation. Attendees will engage with professional vehicle-storage pioneers sharing their wealth of knowledge on all aspects of the industry.
In addition to in-depth presentations covering everything needed to take their entrepreneurial spirit to successful facility operations, workshop attendees will tour a local RV/boat storage facility and have time to mingle with vehicle storage professionals while enjoying breakfast and lunch, as well as cocktails and hors d'oeuvres during an end-of-day reception.
“This industry holds infinite opportunities for RV and boat storage developers, operators and investors,” says Amy Bix, president of Toy Storage Nation. “Our Executive Workshop will prove to be an invaluable resource for industry newcomers and seasoned professionals alike.”
For more details and to register, visit: toystoragenation.com or
https://web.cvent.com/event/cc0c0da6-0566-4006-88c5-bbcc9ef88eaf/summary
Contact
Toy Storage NationContact
Drew Whitney
602-677-2207
toystoragenation.com
Drew Whitney
602-677-2207
toystoragenation.com
Categories