RAMPF Appoints New General Manager at Chinese Subsidiary
Experienced manager and chemical expert Tiger Meng succeeds Marco Hamacher at RAMPF (Nantong).
Nantong, China, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tiger Meng has been appointed General Manager of RAMPF (Nantong). The experienced manager and chemical expert succeeds Marco Hamacher at the helm of RAMPF’s Chinese subsidiary.
Tiger Meng, 45, holds an MBA from Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangdong, and a B.Sc in Applied Chemistry from Central South University, Changsha. He has held various management positions in the chemical industry in China with a focus on strategic market development and operational excellence.
Tiger Meng succeeds Marco Hamacher, who decided to leave the company as of September 30, 2023. Marco Hamacher had been General Manager of RAMPF’s Chinese subsidiary since 2016.
Tiger Meng: “RAMPF has established itself in China as a leader in innovation and quality with its RAKU® PUR sealing foams, electro casting resins, and EPUMENT® mineral casting technology. Together with the company’s highly motivated team of experts I will continue the successful and trusting collaboration with our existing customers and establish new contacts, also in markets in which RAMPF is not yet active.”
Michael Rampf, CEO RAMPF Group: “The appointment of Tiger Meng as General Manager will provide new impulses for the further development of RAMPF in China. He has extensive chemical knowledge, many years of experience in management positions in the industry, and proven leadership skills. On behalf of the Rampf family and the Group I would like to thank Marco Hamacher for his dedication to the success of RAMPF during his time as General Manager.”
RAMPF founded its subsidiary in China in 2007. The company was based in Taicang until 2022 and then moved into its own, 35,500 square meter facility in Nantong.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
