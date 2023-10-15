RSVP Volunteers Releases 2022 Annual Report
King of Prussia, PA, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RSVP Volunteers launched its 2022 Annual Report today, highlighting the organization’s community impact numbers, program initiatives, and bright future. The full report is on RSVP’s website at www.rsvpmc.org.
RSVP adopted a digital report format for an interactive and environmentally friendly experience. “Our report goes beyond a physical page in someone’s hand. Viewers can watch a video to learn more about our digital equity program. They can click a link to explore more about a specific initiative. This changes the game,” explains Michele Moll, RSVP’s Executive Director.
RSVP served 10,000 community members in 2022 with the help of 1,200 volunteers. The report highlights RSVP’s achievements regarding its mission to serve education and wellness needs throughout Greater Philadelphia.
· Building a Better Future – 2,225 children served
· Making a Lasting Impact – 7,643 adults and seniors served
· Creating a Stronger Community – 266 nonprofit partners served
“I personally see the difference our programs make in real-time, but it is inspiring to see it totaled at the end of the year.” Moll praises RSVP’s volunteers, “We can serve so many individuals and organizations because of our supportive funders and impressive volunteers. They are a powerful force in the community that would be greatly missed if they did not give their time.”
The 2022 Annual Report documents RSVP’s performance and financial statement for the 2022 fiscal year.
