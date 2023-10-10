P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors Male Figures Who Support Women’s Empowerment
Manhasset, NY, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For the first time in its history, P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is featuring a man on its cover. This groundbreaking issue is also the first to honor male figures who support women’s empowerment.
P.O.W.E.R. has selected David J. Pincus, MD, FACS, of Pincus Plastic Surgery to grace its cover as he is a pioneer in his field, empowering women through physical change. He is experienced in all types of cosmetic procedures, and is a seasoned expert in breast and body procedures including breast augmentation and revision, breast reduction, tummy tuck, liposuction, Brazilian butt lift and facial surgery. The magazine also features inspiring stories of Charles Gucciardo, Gerry Ferretti, Sal Valentinetti, Andrew Yu, and Stephen Wade LaMagna, all of whom support women’s empowerment in their own ways.
“Men, whether it is through personal or business connections, are a significant part of our lives and help us strive to be our best selves,” said Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. “For me personally, this issue holds profound sentimental value as I reflect upon the indelible impact that my late father, Michael J. DeCosimo, left upon me. My dad was a driving force in my life, taught me my work ethic, and served as an unwavering beacon of influence, profoundly shaping my character. I still hear his voice in my head reminding me constantly that the worries overwhelming me today will seem inconsequential in a year's time. His sound advice remains an enduring source of guidance during moments of stress, empowering me to navigate life's challenges.”
The fall issue also honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month and reminds women to get their annual mammogram. In addition, it includes a comprehensive guide listing nationwide resources that are available to breast cancer and other cancer patients and their loved ones.
“As editor-in-chief, I feel extremely privileged to have the power to educate our readers on so many meaningful topics. By raising awareness about the importance of mammograms and featuring male figures who support women's empowerment, P.O.W.E.R.'s fall issue not only recognizes the invaluable contributions of men, but also inspires readers to prioritize their health, appreciate those who uplift them, and make a lasting impact on the world around them,” said DeCosimo.
For more information, or to find out how to become part of P.O.W.E.R., visit: www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Syndi Reibman
