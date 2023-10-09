The Staenberg Group Brings Dick’s Sporting Goods to the Village of Glen Carbon
The Staenberg Group has announced its new lease with Dick’s Sporting Goods for the real estate and development firm’s Orchard Town Center development in Glen Carbon, Illinois, establishing the omnichannel retailer’s second location in the Metro East. Current Orchard Town Center tenants include Club Car Wash, Chick-fil-A, Meijer, Olive Garden, and Plaza Tire Service.
“The addition of Dick’s Sporting Goods at Orchard Town Center reflects The Staenberg Group’s commitment to introduce new quality retailers to the Glen Carbon market,” said The Staenberg Group Senior Vice President of Development, Tim Lowe.
Located on the corner of Governor's Parkway and Troy Road/Illinois Route 159, Orchard Town Center is targeting local, regional, and national retailers as prospective tenants to meet more of the community’s recreational and practical needs.
Serving athletes and sports enthusiasts, Dick’s Sporting Goods believes that sports can change lives, gauging success from its ability to do the right thing and give back to the communities it serves.
"Our community embraces team and recreational sports for all ages, and having Dick’s Sporting Goods at Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon is an exciting addition,” said Mayor Bob Marcus.
The Staenberg Group believes that the retailer’s role in Glen Carbon will enhance the community members’ active lifestyles and resources available to local sports teams, providing access to community outreach support and a range of products for the area’s athletes, recreational spaces, parks, as well as bike and pedestrian trails.
“Having more sporting goods choices for residents has its benefits, and so does Dick’s [Sporting Goods] standing as a longtime champion for youth sports and participation in community-based and corporate giving programs.
“We appreciate that Dick’s gives back, and we also look forward to having this key sports retailer in the Village,” concluded Marcus.
Since 1948, Dick’s Sporting Goods has dedicated itself to the communities it serves with a mission to inspire, support, and personally equip all athletes to achieve their dreams.
For more information about Dick’s Sporting Goods, please visit www(dot)dickssportinggoods(dot)com.
About The Staenberg Group
The Staenberg Group is a full-spectrum real estate and development firm that provides development, management, and leasing of retail, restaurant, and entertainment centers. Beyond development, TSG Properties engages in the communities in which they operate through direct philanthropic gifts with the determination to make neighborhoods stronger, healthier, and more sustainable.
For more information, please visit www(dot)tsgproperties(dot)com.
