The Staenberg Group Brings Dick’s Sporting Goods to the Village of Glen Carbon

The Staenberg Group has announced its new lease with Dick’s Sporting Goods for the real estate and development firm’s Orchard Town Center development in Glen Carbon, Illinois, establishing the omnichannel retailer’s second location in the Metro East. Current Orchard Town Center tenants include Club Car Wash, Chick-fil-A, Meijer, Olive Garden, and Plaza Tire Service.