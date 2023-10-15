SunLED Announces Distribution Agreement with bisco industries
Walnut, CA, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SunLED enters into a distribution agreement with bisco industries, strengthening SunLED’s product availability and distribution network while broadening bisco’s product offering.
SunLED is an industry leading manufacturer of optoelectronics with products including SMD LEDs, Through-Hole LEDs, LED Displays, Infrared, Phototransistors, and many others. They boast one of the largest product portfolios. In addition to all standard types of LEDs, SunLED also manufactures a range of unique and performance oriented LEDs as an acknowledgement and solution to the innovative designs of today and groundbreaking conceptual designs of tomorrow.
"We are excited to have bisco industries as our national distribution partner. Their extensive reach into various electronic marketplaces allow support to our customers’ requirements and demands," said Daniel Wu, Distribution Sales Manager, SunLED Company, LLC. "This agreement enhances our coverage to allow local inventory and sales support to be closer to our customers throughout the nation. Through this partnership, we look forward to a robust future ahead.”
Unique products such as the World’s Smallest SMD LED (0201 Size) and a multitude of Dome Lens LEDs such as the 3-Dome SMD LED are readily available through bisco industries. bisco’s enormous breadth of product offerings available throughout their 7 warehouses paired with the support of 52 offices means that SunLED products will be available when you need it, where you need it.
Zach Ceiley, bisco’s Executive Vice President stated, “The bisco team is very optimistic that this new strategic partnership will generate growth for both organizations. We look forward representing SunLED as an authorized partner, and assisting in both existing customer support and new customer acquisition.”
About SunLED Company, LLC
SunLED is one of the world's leading manufacturers of optoelectronic components. Since established in 1989, SunLED has grown and propelled to offer an extensive line of LED Lamps, Surface Mount LEDs, and LED Displays that are RoHS and REACH compliant. Manufacturing with state of the art equipment, SunLED supports high profile customers with production capabilities exceeding 650 million LEDs per month. With an increase of design requirements in the Americas, SunLED opened doors in Los Angeles, California in 1995 with a sales office and stocking warehouse to reach out to customers and provide localized support.
About bisco industries
bisco industries is a premier distributor of Electronic Components and Fasteners used for production in Aerospace, Communication, Computer, Fabrication, Industrial Equipment, Instrumentation, Marine and Military Industries. The organization strives to be their customers' sole supplier of electronic components and fasteners by being a local presence, providing exceptional service and offering one-stop-shopping.
Today, bisco industries, Inc. employs over 500 employees at fifty-two (52) locations. These facilities are strategically located throughout the United States and Canada along with their newest office in Manila, Philippines. We offer local service, one-stop-shopping, and ensure fast delivery and availability to our customers as well as an easily accessible e-commerce site.
Contact
Jimmy Htoy
909-594-6000
www.SunLEDusa.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/sunledusa
