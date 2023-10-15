Cola Wealth Advisors Pays Tribute to Distinguished World War II Veteran at South Carolina Air National Guard Swampfoxes' Quarterly Luncheon

Cola Wealth Advisors recently honored 98-year-old World War II veteran Phillip Reams, a former tail gunner on Avenger dive-bombers, for his exceptional service and embodiment of values such as duty and honor. The firm expressed deep gratitude during the South Carolina Air National Guard Swampfoxes' quarterly luncheon, highlighting Mr. Reams' inspiring journey as a symbol of heroism and sacrifice.