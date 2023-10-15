Cola Wealth Advisors Pays Tribute to Distinguished World War II Veteran at South Carolina Air National Guard Swampfoxes' Quarterly Luncheon
Cola Wealth Advisors recently honored 98-year-old World War II veteran Phillip Reams, a former tail gunner on Avenger dive-bombers, for his exceptional service and embodiment of values such as duty and honor. The firm expressed deep gratitude during the South Carolina Air National Guard Swampfoxes' quarterly luncheon, highlighting Mr. Reams' inspiring journey as a symbol of heroism and sacrifice.
Lexington, SC, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cola Wealth Advisors, a leading financial advisory firm committed to values of service, excellence, and a brighter future, recently had the distinct privilege of honoring a true American hero at the South Carolina Air National Guard Swampfoxes' quarterly luncheon.
Phillip Reams, a remarkable 98-year-old veteran of the Greatest Generation, served his nation with unwavering dedication during World War II. Mr. Reams, a former tail gunner on Avenger dive-bombers, exemplifies the highest ideals of duty, honor, and integrity, leaving an indelible mark on our nation's history.
The quarterly luncheon, hosted by the South Carolina Air National Guard Swampfoxes, provided an opportunity to recognize and express gratitude for Mr. Reams' exceptional contributions. Cola Wealth Advisors, as a firm that holds dear the values of service and commitment to a brighter future, was deeply honored to present a special tribute to this distinguished veteran.
The tribute highlighted Mr. Reams' exceptional journey and the qualities that make him a source of inspiration for the community. His unwavering commitment to our nation and his embodiment of the values that Cola Wealth holds dear are a testament to the enduring spirit of heroism and sacrifice.
Cola Wealth Advisors remains committed to recognizing and celebrating the service and sacrifices of individuals like Phillip Reams, who have dedicated their lives to making our nation a better place.
Cola Wealth Advisors is a financial advisory firm offering securities and advisory services through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of their dedicated team, the firm assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.colawealth.com/.
Erin Miller
(803) 748-7666
https://www.colawealth.com/
