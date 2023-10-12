Wintersteiger Ag Rebrands the Sports Division as Wintersteiger Sports GmbH
The company is ready for the new winter season and has been organized into four areas of expertise: Ski Service including Rental & Lockers, Bike Services, Sport & Fitness, and Drying & Hygienic.
Salt Lake City, UT, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Following a rebrand this summer, Wintersteiger Sports GmbH is well positioned to cater to a broad customer-base. With the new name and identity, the company has been organized into four areas of expertise: Ski Service including Rental & Lockers, Bike Services, Sport & Fitness, and Drying & Hygienic and is ready for the new winter season.
“We have always been passionate about sports. By realigning the company as a whole and re-branding from Wintersteiger Ag/Division Sports to Wintersteiger Sports GmbH with four business areas, we hope to underline that we are at home in the sports industry and not just in mechanical engineering,” says Daniel Steininger, CEO of Wintersteiger Sports GmbH.
Exactly 70 years ago, Wintersteiger was founded as a mechanical engineering company in Obernberg am Inn, Upper Austria. Alongside sports, Wintersteiger also serves customers in thin wood cutting and saw technology, seed cultivation, and field trials, as well as metal technology: Four completely different sectors with different markets and different customer requirements. “Wintersteiger has always been good at adapting to markets and situations. This reorganization into individual companies allows us to focus on the customer even more,” continues Steininger.
There is a clear vision for the future: to have a closer relationship to the customer, open up new divisions, set trends as a technology leader, and achieve success together. And this customer focus is not only evident in service as customer feedback is used to optimize products on an ongoing basis. The Bike Services and Drying & Hygienic divisions must now turn their attention to entirely new markets, which requires additional expertise. There is particularly high hopes for the Bike division, and not just because of the current shift in thinking around transportation.
“Our products are classic 'enablers' for our partners. Integrating our products and our divisions enables us to get even closer to our customers and lay the foundation for our shared success as a solutions provider,” says Steininger.
Thanks to its close working relationship with sports organizations, athletes, and teams, Wintersteiger is always one step ahead when it comes to meeting new demands in elite sport and setting trends. The main aim behind this forward-thinking approach is to achieve shared success.
In line with this, Wintersteiger will be unveiling a new compact ski service machine for use in racing in a few weeks time at the opening event of the Alpine Ski World Cup in Sölden, Austria. Much like the recently introduced Jupiter servicing machine, this machine also includes some features that are entirely new to the market. Further innovations from the Rental division will be introduced in spring 2024.
The Wintersteiger Racing Team is another new addition to the ski and snowboard service specialists. This team specializes in the needs of racing customers and the international associations, as well as manufacturers and ski brands. This should enable Wintersteiger to push the boundaries of technology even further.
In the United States, Wintersteiger, Inc. continues operation as an independent sales and service branch for all the Wintersteiger Group's Divisions.
