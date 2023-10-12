Benchmark International Sucessfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Flo-Systems, Inc. and Pumpman Holdings
Troy, IL, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Flo-Systems, Inc. markets, sells, and services engineered water and wastewater treatment and collection equipment. Tom Caraker established this company in 1982. The company has been servicing municipal and residential customers throughout Illinois for over 40 years.
PumpMan Holdings has numerous locations throughout the country. They reach coast-to-coast having a presence in California, Arizona, New York, and Pennsylvania. The transaction furthered PumpMan Holdings’ geographic expansion and there was natural fit between these two groups.
“Tom Caraker could not have been a better client. Throughout this process we worked to identify the right buyer and get him the deal he deserves. We are very happy to make this happen for him as he approaches retirement.” – Senior Associate Jonathan Blair
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
